Premier League 2025/26 points table: Matchweek 2 updated team standings

|Premier League 2025/26 points table
|Rank
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|2
|Tottenham
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|3
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Nottm Forest
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Man City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Sunderland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|8
|Everton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|10
|Brentford
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|11
|Burnley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|12
|Leeds United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|3
|13
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Fulham
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Aston Villa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|17
|Man United
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|18
|Brighton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|19
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|20
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|0
