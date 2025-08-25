Manchester United's attacking woes deepen amid Hojlund transfer uncertainty

Manchester United's worries seem to be never ending as the Red Devils dropped points from a commanding position at Fulham this weekend, collecting just a solitary point from the available 6 in two matchweeks this season.

United invested around £200 million on attacking reinforcements, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Šeško. However, integration has been gradual. Šeško has only recently joined training and played limited minutes off the bench. Cunha has been more encouraging; he nearly scored with a stunning touch-and-shoot sequence and hit the post in another moment of quality. Mbeumo also impressed with his effort and energy, only kept quiet by Antonee Robinson’s pace.

United’s shooting pains emerge Manager Rúben Amorim likely didn’t foresee the broader struggles United would face in front of goal. After losing 1-0 to Arsenal and drawing 1-1 with Fulham, United’s only goal so far from open play came via Mason Mount’s finish against Everton. The rest came from an own goal and a penalty, which was missed by Bruno Fernandes. As Fulham manager Marco Silva remarked, “In the second half, their best chances were set pieces, nothing more.” Team play falls short ALSO READ: Bruno Fernandes stumbles into the referee & misses a penalty for Man United Despite generating an expected goal (xG) of 1.52 against Arsenal and 1.62 against Fulham, United’s finishing remains off-target. A combined 32 shots produced just one goal from open play, an alarming rate considering the attacking reinforcements on board.

Amorim stays optimistic Amorim defended his team’s attacking performance, emphasizing that creating chances is the foundational step toward securing goals. Despite last season’s struggles, 44 league goals, their worst since being relegated in 1973–74, Amorim believes progress is underway. With a lighter midweek schedule thanks to absence from European competition, there’s hope the new signings will hit their stride during upcoming breaks. Urgency builds ahead of Burnley clash United currently sit 16th after two games and face newly promoted Burnley next up. A win, ideally featuring direct contributions from Cunha, Mbeumo, or Šeško, who together scored 58 goals at their former clubs, could inject much-needed momentum and silence growing criticism.