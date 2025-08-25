Home / Sports / Football News / Juventus slams racist abuse aimed at McKennie after season opener

Juventus slams racist abuse aimed at McKennie after season opener

U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie was subjected to racist abuse after Juventus completed a 2-0 season-opening win over Parma in the Serie A, the Italian club said.

AP Turin
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Juventus posted a statement on social media saying McKennie was the target of discrimatory racist remarks by individuals in the away section" while he was warming down with teammates on the pitch on Sunday.

Juventus strongly condemns this incident and any form of racism, and will ensure full cooperation with the sporting justice authorities to identify those responsible," Juventus said in the statement.

McKennie, who joined Juventus in 2020, went on as a late substitute in the match in Turin, where Canada forward Jonathan David scored in his Serie A debut for Juventus.

In 2023, Fiorentina was hit with a suspended partial stadium ban after fans directed racist and discriminatory chants at McKennie and other Juventus players. 

Sunday's incident is the latest in a series of racism allegations in European soccer.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino last week described two incidents of alleged racist abuse which marred German Cup games as unacceptable.

Infantino's comments were in the wake of allegations Schalke's Christopher Antwi-Adjei was subjected to racist abuse in a cup game at Lokomotive Leipzig and a Kaiserslautern substitute was racially abused while warming up in a game at RSV Eintracht.

British police arrested a man on suspicion of racially abusing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League game on Aug. 16.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense after Semenyo, who is Black, reported to the referee that he was racially abused by a spectator in the first half of Bournemouth's match against Liverpool at Anfield.

Topics :Football News

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

