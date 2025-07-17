Maradona to Yamal: Players who wore the number 10 for FC Barcelona

The number 10 shirt holds significant importance in team sports around the world. It carries a great deal of responsibility and is often associated with flair, creativity, and leadership. For some teams, this shirt is even more special than the rest, such is the case with FC Barcelona.
The Spanish heavyweight club has seen some of the greatest players ever to grace the pitch wear its iconic jersey. Legends like Diego Maradona, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and arguably the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi, have all worn the number 10 and produced magic for the Catalan club, resulting in numerous individual accolades and titles along the way.
Players of that caliber come once in a generation, and it seems that a new era is upon us. A 17-year-old Spanish prodigy has emerged from Barcelona’s famed academy, taking on defenders with ease and flair. Lamine Yamal has delivered one of the most impressive seasons a teenager has ever had on the biggest stage for FC Barcelona and is already being mentioned in Ballon d'Or conversations.
With Yamal turning 18 soon, he is reportedly set to inherit the legendary number 10 shirt, a sign of the immense trust and belief the club has in him for the years to come. Already a champion in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España, Yamal recently added a UEFA Euro title with the Spanish national team to his growing list of achievements.
Here are all the players who had the priviledge to wear the Barcelona number 10 over the years -
|Players wear number 10 for FC Barcelona
|Player
|Period Worn
|Appearances
|Goals
|Notable Performances
|László Kubala
|1950–1961
|357
|281
|Hungarian legend, won 4 La Liga titles and 5 Copas del Generalísimo
|Luis Suárez Miramontes
|1960/61
|176
|80
|Ballon d’Or winner in 1960, key playmaker
|Evaristo de Macedo
|1957–1961
|114
|78
|Brazilian forward, scored first hat-trick at Camp Nou
|Juan Manuel Asensi
|1978/79
|396
|100
|Stats for entire Barça career, wore No. 10 for one season
|Diego Maradona
|1982–1984
|58
|38
|Argentine legend, won Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup
|Gary Lineker
|1986–1989
|138
|52
|English striker, number 10 usage less certain
|Roberto Fernández
|1989/90
|58
|15
|Stats for entire Barça career, limited number 10 data
|Josep Guardiola
|1991/92
|47
|0
|Wore No. 10 briefly, known for overall career (414 apps, 11 goals)
|Guillermo Amor
|1992/93
|567
|89
|Stats for entire career, Dream Team stalwart
|Hristo Stoichkov
|1993/94
|48
|24
|Bulgarian legend, primarily wore No. 8 (341 apps, 162 goals)
|Romário
|1993–1995
|84
|53
|Brazilian striker, FIFA World Player of the Year 1994
|Gheorghe Hagi
|1994/95
|51
|11
|Romanian playmaker, struggled to adapt
|Jordi Cruyff
|1994–1996
|54
|11
|Johan Cruyff’s son, stats for entire career
|Ángel Cuéllar
|1995/96
|15
|2
|Briefly wore No. 10 in second half of season
|Emmanuel Amunike
|1996/97
|24
|1
|Nigerian winger, limited impact due to injuries
|Giovanni Silva
|1996–1999
|108
|28
|Brazilian playmaker, 3 match-winners vs. Real Madrid
|Jari Litmanen
|1999/00
|32
|4
|Finnish star, struggled with injuries
|Rivaldo
|2000–2002
|235
|130
|Ballon d’Or 1999, hat-trick vs. Valencia (2000/01)
|Juan Román Riquelme
|2002/03
|42
|6
|Argentina international and midfield maestro
|Ronaldinho
|2003–2008
|207
|94
|Won 2005 Ballon d’Or. Brazil legend
|Lionel Messi
|2008–2021
|778
|672
|10 La Liga titles, 4 UCLs. Greatest No. 10
|Ansu Fati
|2021–2023, 2024/25
|112
|29
|Post-Messi No. 10, now on loan at Monaco
|Lamine Yamal
|2025/26
|106
|25
|Stats till July 2025 (No. 19), set to wear No. 10