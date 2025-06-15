An Argentine not named Messi was the MVP for Inter Miami in the Club World Cup on . The hero in the tournament opener was goaltender Oscar Ustari.

Ustari made eight saves, including a penalty and goal-line intervention, as Miami played Egypt's Al Ahly to a scoreless draw in the Group A tournament opener. Ustari's save of a header in the 33rd minute was second only to stopping Trezeguet's penalty just before halftime and making sure danger was averted when the ball bounced back to Al Ahly's forward.

The 38-year-old Ustari returned to a World Cup stage in this new Club World Cup format for the first time since winning the U-20 World Cup in 2005 with none other than Messi, Inter Miami's captain.

Before joining Inter Miami, Ustari was captain of C.F. Pachuca, also in the tournament, but faced controversy because Grupo Pachuca also owns Club Len, which was removed by FIFA and had its appeal rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter Miami play out goalless draw with Al Ahly Ustari made 124 appearances with the "Tuzos" before playing briefly for Audax Italiano in the first division of Chile. He was signed as a free agent in September 2024 by Inter Miami. He has played 22 games, including eight in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.