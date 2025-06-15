Home / Sports / Football News / Not Lionel Messi, this Argentine won MVP award for Inter Miami vs Al Ahly

Not Lionel Messi, this Argentine won MVP award for Inter Miami vs Al Ahly

Ustari made eight saves, including a penalty and goal-line intervention, as Miami played Egypt's Al Ahly to a scoreless draw in the Group A tournament opener.



AP Miami Gardens (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
An Argentine not named Messi was the MVP for Inter Miami in the Club World Cup on . The hero in the tournament opener was goaltender Oscar Ustari.

Ustari made eight saves, including a penalty and goal-line intervention, as Miami played Egypt's Al Ahly to a scoreless draw in the Group A tournament opener. Ustari's save of a header in the 33rd minute was second only to stopping Trezeguet's penalty just before halftime and making sure danger was averted when the ball bounced back to Al Ahly's forward.

The 38-year-old Ustari returned to a World Cup stage in this new Club World Cup format for the first time since winning the U-20 World Cup in 2005 with none other than Messi, Inter Miami's captain.

Before joining Inter Miami, Ustari was captain of C.F. Pachuca, also in the tournament, but faced controversy because Grupo Pachuca also owns Club Len, which was removed by FIFA and had its appeal rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. 

Ustari made 124 appearances with the "Tuzos" before playing briefly for Audax Italiano in the first division of Chile. He was signed as a free agent in September 2024 by Inter Miami. He has played 22 games, including eight in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

What Ustari said  I don't like to talk about myself. The team did a great job defensively and that is what I most care about.

I remember being retired and knew that my return would come on a field, so I'm very happy about it (being back).

I thought we were superior, that's what I think. The game left me with good feelings, but our next rival is very different.

What Suarez said  We didn't think their keeper would make so many saves, he was the key player in the game along with Oscar in the first half, but that shows that goalkeepers can earn you points as well. Luis Suarez, Inter Miami forward.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Football Newslionel messi

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

