Home / Sports / Football News / Serie A club Napoli confirm signing of Kevin De Bruyne on two-year deal

Serie A club Napoli confirm signing of Kevin De Bruyne on two-year deal

According to reports, the delay in finalizing the deal wasn't due to contractual disagreements, but rather a logistical hiccup, De Bruyne was house hunting in Naples.

Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kevin De Bruyne has officially completed his high-profile transfer to Napoli, signing a two-year contract with the reigning Serie A champions. The 33-year-old midfielder flew to Italy on June 11 to undergo a medical after several days of speculation surrounding the move. Napoli confirmed the Belgian international’s arrival through their official social media channels, putting an end to the suspense.
 
According to reports, the delay in finalizing the deal wasn’t due to contractual disagreements, but rather a logistical hiccup, De Bruyne was house hunting in Naples. The issue required intervention, with his legal team flying in to resolve the matter. Now settled, the former Manchester City star is set to wear Napoli’s iconic sky blue as he embarks on a new challenge in Italian football. 
  De Bruyne to add to Conte's arsenal  
De Bruyne joins Napoli at a pivotal time. The club, under the guidance of Antonio Conte, is still riding the high of their 2024/25 Scudetto victory, a landmark achievement just two seasons after ending a 30-year wait for the Serie A title. Conte’s influence has transformed Napoli into a serious domestic and European contender, and De Bruyne is expected to be a key piece in the team’s continued success.
 
Interestingly, De Bruyne is the latest in a growing list of ex-Premier League players to join the Napoli project. Players like Scott McTominay, who earned Serie A MVP honors last season, Romelu Lukaku, Phillip Billing, and Billy Gilmour have all found a new lease of life under Conte's leadership.
 
Despite receiving offers from Major League Soccer, De Bruyne chose to remain in Europe, keen to continue competing at the highest level. His arrival strengthens Napoli’s midfield and offers the squad a wealth of experience, vision, and leadership.
 
With the Belgian maestro on board, Napoli are not only aiming to defend their Serie A title, a feat they’ve never accomplished — but also make a deeper run in Europe. For De Bruyne, it's a fresh start and a chance to cement his legacy in another of Europe's top leagues.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manchester United complete signing of Brazil forward Matheus Cunha

Vinicius Jr powers Brazil to 2026 FIFA World Cup with win over Paraguay

England stunned by Senegal, Thomas Tuchel faces first defeat as coach

Reijnders joins Manchester City from AC Milan in $150M transfer blitz

Jobe Bellingham signs with Borussia Dortmund on five-year contract

Topics :Football NewsManchester City

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story