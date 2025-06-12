Serie A club Napoli confirm signing of Kevin De Bruyne on two-year deal
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Kevin De Bruyne has officially completed his high-profile transfer to Napoli, signing a two-year contract with the reigning Serie A champions. The 33-year-old midfielder flew to Italy on June 11 to undergo a medical after several days of speculation surrounding the move. Napoli confirmed the Belgian international’s arrival through their official social media channels, putting an end to the suspense.
According to reports, the delay in finalizing the deal wasn’t due to contractual disagreements, but rather a logistical hiccup, De Bruyne was house hunting in Naples. The issue required intervention, with his legal team flying in to resolve the matter. Now settled, the former Manchester City star is set to wear Napoli’s iconic sky blue as he embarks on a new challenge in Italian football.
De Bruyne to add to Conte's arsenal
De Bruyne joins Napoli at a pivotal time. The club, under the guidance of Antonio Conte, is still riding the high of their 2024/25 Scudetto victory, a landmark achievement just two seasons after ending a 30-year wait for the Serie A title. Conte’s influence has transformed Napoli into a serious domestic and European contender, and De Bruyne is expected to be a key piece in the team’s continued success.
Interestingly, De Bruyne is the latest in a growing list of ex-Premier League players to join the Napoli project. Players like Scott McTominay, who earned Serie A MVP honors last season, Romelu Lukaku, Phillip Billing, and Billy Gilmour have all found a new lease of life under Conte's leadership.
Despite receiving offers from Major League Soccer, De Bruyne chose to remain in Europe, keen to continue competing at the highest level. His arrival strengthens Napoli’s midfield and offers the squad a wealth of experience, vision, and leadership.
With the Belgian maestro on board, Napoli are not only aiming to defend their Serie A title, a feat they’ve never accomplished — but also make a deeper run in Europe. For De Bruyne, it's a fresh start and a chance to cement his legacy in another of Europe's top leagues.
