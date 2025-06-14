Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami live match time, streaming

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami live match time, streaming

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between Inter Miami and Al Ahly will be streamed for free on DAZN's website and app in India

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami
Al Ahly vs Inter Miami
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The FIFA Club World Cup clash on Saturday, June 15, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will see Egyptian giants Al Ahly take on Major League Soccer’s most talked-about side, Inter Miami, in a highly anticipated fixture. Al Ahly, one of Africa’s most successful clubs, are making yet another deep run in the tournament and are hungry to prove their global pedigree. Led by a seasoned core and bolstered by a tactically disciplined approach, they will look to challenge Miami's flair with defensive steel and counter-attacking intent.
 
Inter Miami, headlined by global superstar Lionel Messi, are aiming to put North American football firmly on the world map. With coach Tata Martino at the helm and a squad filled with both young energy and veteran brilliance, the American side will be determined to make the most of their home advantage. 
 
Expect fireworks, drama, and a clash of footballing styles in Miami’s showpiece arena.
 
Al Ahly Team News
 
New manager José Riveiro is set to take charge of his first competitive match with the club at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, having named a 28-man squad for the campaign in the United States. Much will depend on Emam Ashour, who was directly involved in 20 goals in the Egyptian League last season, while Trézéguet and striker Wessam Abou Ali will also play key roles in attack.
 
Veteran captain and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, now 36, will be tasked with containing Inter Miami’s star-studded frontline. However, keeping a clean sheet may prove difficult, with the Herons netting 15 goals in their last five games.
 
Inter Miami Team News
 
Injury concerns may trouble Javier Mascherano ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup opener, with defenders Jordi Alba and Gonzalo Luján doubtful, and goalkeeper Drake Callender also at risk of missing out. However, Oscar Ustari is fit to return in goal after being subbed off at halftime during the 5–1 win over Columbus Crew.
 
Midfielders David Ruiz and Yannick Bright are also likely to be sidelined with hamstring issues. On the bright side, the experienced trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets are fully fit and set to lead Inter Miami’s charge.
 
Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Starting 11 (Probable)
 
Al Ahly starting 11 (probable): El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, El Aash, El Debes; Reda, Attia; Bencharki, Ashour, Trézéguet; Abou Ali.
 
Inter Miami starting 11 (probable): Ustari; Weigandt, Falcón, Martínez, Allen; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suárez.

FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami be played? 
The match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami will be played on June 15.
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami begin on June 15? 
The match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST (June 15).
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami? 
The match will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami be available in India? 
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami be available in India? 
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between Inter Miami and Al Ahly will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and across the globe.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Special transfer window and updated player rules

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 full schedule, format, timings, live streaming

Serie A club Napoli confirm signing of Kevin De Bruyne on two-year deal

Manchester United complete signing of Brazil forward Matheus Cunha

Azteca Stadium to feature modern amenities for FIFA World Cup 2026

Topics :lionel messifootball

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story