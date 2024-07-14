Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Olmo or Kane: Who will emerge as the highest goal-scorer in Euro Cup 2024?

As the tournament reaches its climax, it will be a toss-up between Spain's Dani Olmo and England's Harry Kane for Euro Cup 2024 Golden boot

Euro Cup 2024 key stats
Euro Cup 2024 key stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
The Uefa European Championship (Euro Cup 2024) has witnessed some thrilling matches and exceptional individual performances. As the tournament reaches its climax, it will be a toss-up between Spain's Dani Olmo and England's Harry Kane for the highest goal scorer in the Euro Cup 2024.

Dani Olmo,  The Spanish Sparkplug

Dani Olmo has been a revelation at Euro Cup 2024, spearheading Spain's attack with his creativity, skill, and goals. The 26-year-old midfielder has been instrumental in La Roja's success, scoring three goals and providing two assists in just six matches.

Olmo's pace, vision, and technical ability have made him a nightmare for opposing defences. His ability to play across the front line has allowed Spain to switch between formations seamlessly, catching opponents off guard. His goals have been crucial, too, including a stunning strike against Germany and a brace against Croatia.

Olmo's performances have drawn praise from fans and pundits alike, with many touting him as one of the tournament's top players. His chemistry with fellow attackers Ferran Torres and Pedri has been particularly impressive, forming a formidable attacking trio that has torn defences apart. As Spain marches towards the knockout stages, Olmo's continued form will be crucial in their quest for European glory.


Most goal-scorer in Euro Cup 2024
Player Goals Assists Mins played
Dani Olmo (Spain) 3 2 364
Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) 3 1 369
Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) 3 1 560
Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) 3 0 347
Jamal Musiala (Germany) 3 0 442
Harry Kane (England) 3 0 572
Fabian Ruiz (Spain) 2 2 483


Harry Kane: The English Goal-Scoring Machine

Harry Kane entered the Euro Cup 2024 in supreme form but the team's lack of creating opportunity in the tournament meant the English striker getting fewer chances to put the ball on the back of the net. The 30-year-old striker has scored three goals in six matches. 

Kane's impressive performances have been marked by his intelligent movement, clever positioning, and ruthless finishing. His ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play has also been a key feature of his game, creating opportunities for his teammates.

His leadership and experience have been invaluable to England, inspiring his teammates with his work rate and dedication. As England belive once again for a major trophy, Kane as striker is much-needed to end the title drought for the Three Lions.

Kane's continued form will be vital in their quest for European glory. With his sights set on the Golden Boot, Kane is determined to fire England to victory and make history on the biggest stage.

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

