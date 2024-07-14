Euro Cup 2024: Spain vs England final live match time (IST), streaming

In the grand finale of the UEFA European Championship (Euro Cup 2024), Spain will lock horns with England at Olympia Stadium tonight at 12:30 AM IST. Spain is seeking a record fourth title at the Euros to break a tie with Germany, while England is bidding for a first major trophy in men's soccer since the 1966 World Cup.
Spain, who is considered the best team in the event and has won all six of its games at Euro 2024, will begin as the favourite. The Spanish national teams have had a lot of success lately. The men's team won the UEFA Nations League in June of last year, while the women's team won the World Cup two months later. Winning the title would prolong this winning streak.
Spain's newest star, Lamine Yamal, is just 16 years old. He assisted on three goals before to the semifinals, and in the team's victory over France, he scored an incredible long-range goal. On Saturday, the day before the final, he turned 17. Like it happened for 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe at the 2018 World Cup and 17-year-old Pele at the 1958 World Cup, Yamal is having a major breakout event.
When Spain defeated Italy 4-0 to win their third European Championship championship, the team made its final appearance in a major competition in 2012. Due to the Covid-19, the 2020 Euro final was moved to 2021. England participated in the match, but lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.