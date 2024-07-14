Lamine Yamal, Spanish teenager who lit up the European Championship 2024

Lamine Yamal, the 25-year-old midfielder, has taken the football world by storm with his impressive skills and versatility on the field. Born in Barcelona to Moroccan parents, Yamal has become a key player for the Spanish national team, captivating fans with his speed, agility, and goal-scoring ability.



Yamal's journey to the top began in the youth ranks of FC Barcelona, where he honed his skills and developed a passion for the beautiful game. His breakthrough came when he joined Sevilla FC, where he quickly established himself as a starter and helped the team win several titles.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





The teenage sensation enters his career's first major final as 17-year-old as he celebrated his birthday on July 13.



ALSO READ: Euro Cup 2024: Spain vs England final live match time (IST), streaming Yamal's success caught the attention of the Spanish national team coaches, and he made his debut in 2022. Since then, he has become an integral part of the team, scoring crucial goals and providing assists in key matches.The teenage sensation enters his career's first major final as 17-year-old as he celebrated his birthday on July 13.

What sets Yamal apart is his unique blend of creativity, work rate, and vision on the field. He has been praised by fans and pundits alike for his ability to control the tempo of the game and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

More From This Section

Off the field, Yamal is known for his humility and dedication to his craft. He has become a role model for young players in Spain and beyond, inspiring them with his journey from a young immigrant to a national team star.





Yamal stats for Spain UEFA EURO 2024 Year Matches Played Goals Assists Yellow card Red Card 2024 6 1 3 1 0 UEFA EURO Qualifiers 2024 Year Matches Played Goals Assists Yellow card Red card 2023-24 4 2 0 0 0



Yamal key stats in club football La Liga Year Matches played Goals Assists Yellow Card Red Card 2023-24 37 5 5 3 0 2022-23 1 0 0 0 0 UEFA Champions League Year Matches Played Goals Assists Yellow Card Red Card 2023-24 10 0 2 2 0 Spanish Super Cup Year Matches Played Goals Assists Yellow Card Red Card 2024 2 1 0 0 0 Joan Gamper Trophy Year Matches played Goals Assists Yellow Card Red Card 2023 1 0 1 0 0 What is Joan Gamper Trophy? Joan Gamper Cup is an annual association football exhibition match held in August, before the start of Barcelona's La Liga season, where top division clubs from the world compete against them





Rising Stars: Players who made their mark in Euro 2024 As Spain looks to the future of football, Lamine Yamal is sure to play a key role in the team's success. With his talent, passion, and leadership, he is destined to become a legend of the sport.



Lamine Yamal



Spain, Barcelona, Age 16

Lamine Yamal Youngest to score in Euro Cup 2024. Yamal is the youngest player to win a Man of the Match award in a Euro Cup. And he doesn't stop here in his tennage years. The Spainard's goal vs France curled from outside the box, will be talked about alongside the goals of Marco Van Basten and Paul Gascoigne.

His skills are outrageous, and his maturity (at 16 years and 362 days) belies reason. At no stage has Yamal shown any sign of nerves. His exploits in La Liga for Barca had made waves, and Yamal made this Euro his graduation ceremony.

As Xavi says, "He will mark an era."



Lamine Yamal key stats in Euro Cup 2024



Matches Played: 6

6 Minutes Played: 418 (average 69.67 per match)

418 (average 69.67 per match) Goals: 1

1 Total Attempts: 16 (average 2,67 per match)

16 (average 2,67 per match) Assists (average 0.5 3 per match)

(average 0.5 3 per match) Passing Accuracy: 80.3%

80.3% Speed: 32.1 km/h

Jamal Musiala



Germany, Bayern Munich, Age 21

Jamal Musiala, the 21-year-old star, lit up Euro 2024 with his exceptional performances. Not an unknown quantity, Musiala is playing his second Euro and represented Germany in the Qatar World Cup too. He scored three times in the first four games, showcasing his brilliance.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann says Musiala must keep playing "like he is on a small pitch in Germany or England with his friends." With the German old guard taking a bow after their quarterfinal exit, it's time for Musiala to carry the torch ahead for Die Mannschaft.

Jamal Musiala. Photo: X Musiala key stats (Euro 2024):

Matches Played: 5

5 Minutes Played: 423 (average 84.6 per match)

423 (average 84.6 per match) Goals: 3

3 Total Attempts: 10 (average 2 per match)

10 (average 2 per match) Assists: 0

0 Passing Accuracy: 91.2%

91.2% Speed: 34.7 km/h

Arda Guler

Turkey, Real Madrid, Age 19

Arda Guler, the 19-year-old sensation from Turkiye, made a name for himself with his thunderous strike against Georgia. Despite not adding to his tally, Guler played a pivotal role in Turkey's run to the quarterfinals. His skills and maturity have drawn comparisons to the legendary Mesut Ozil.

Arda Guler. Photo: X Arda Guler Key Stats (Euro 2024):

Matches Played: 5

5 Minutes Played: 342 (average 68.4 per match)

342 (average 68.4 per match) Goals: 1

1 Total Attempts: 8 (average 1.6 per match)

8 (average 1.6 per match) Assists: 2 (average 0.4 per match)

2 (average 0.4 per match) Passing Accuracy: 88.2%

88.2% Top Speed: 31.9 km/h

Kobbie Mainoo

England, Manchester United, Age 19

Kobbie Mainoo, the 19-year-old midfielder, cemented his place in the England team during Euro 2024. His goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City has become folklore, and his performances in the Euro showed poise, balance, intelligence, and work ethic, making him a crucial player for England's future.

Kobbie Mainoo. Photo: X Mainoo key stats (Euro 2024):

Matches Played: 5

Minutes Played: 300 (average 60 per match)

Goals: 0

Balls Recovered: 9

Assists: 0

Passing Accuracy: 94.4%

Top Speed: 30.5 km/h

Bart Verbruggen

Netherlands, Brighton, Age 21

Bart Verbruggen, the youngest keeper to play in the Euro for 60 years, made his mark with key saves throughout the tournament. His performance in the quarterfinal against Turkey, where he made crucial stops, helped the Netherlands secure a spot in the semifinals.

Bart Verbruggen, Netherlands' goalkeeper. Photo: X Key Stats (Euro 2024):

Matches Played: 6

Minutes Played: 540 (average 90 per match)

Saves: 18 (average 3 per match)

Clean Sheets: 2

Goals Conceded: 7

High Claims: 8

Low Claims: 8

These young talents have shown exceptional skill and promise, making Euro 2024 a tournament to remember. As they continue to grow and develop, they are sure to become the stars of the future in international football.