Sports / Football News / Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to miss World Cup qualifiers after injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to miss World Cup qualifiers after injury

Alisson appeared to hurt his hamstring when clearing the ball in the second half at Selhurst Park and had to leave the field in the 79th minute

Alisson Becker
Photo: @Alissonbecker
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss a few weeks after he was injured and substituted in Saturday's English Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Alisson appeared to hurt his hamstring when clearing the ball in the second half at Selhurst Park and had to leave the field in the 79th minute.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot expected him to miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers and Liverpool's next game, at least.

What we do know is that if a player walks off like he did, that normally means that he is not in the Brazil squad and I don't expect him to be in the team in the first game we play after (the international break)," Slot said. It is going to take a few weeks I assume for him to be back. I think it is (his hamstring).

Brazil has World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru during the upcoming international break.

Alisson limped off to be replaced by Vitezslav Jaros. Alisson has only recently returned after a muscle injury and was holding the back of his right leg on the sideline.

First-placed Liverpool won 1-0 through Diogo Jota's goal in the ninth minute.

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister also went off as a precaution because of an issue with his groin.

Slot said he didn't know if Mac Allister would be able to play for Argentina in its upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia.

He went off because of an injury, but how bad it is is difficult for me to judge in this moment, he said.


First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

