Pep Guardiola confirms De Bruyne out for 3-4 months with hamstring injury

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for three or four months because of a recurrence of his hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.

AP Manchester (England)
Pep Guardiola and Kevin de Bruyne

Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Guardiola said it was a serious injury and a decision would have to be made about whether De Bruyne requires surgery.

De Bruyne came off with the injury midway through the first half of City's opening Premier League game, a 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.

It is the same problem that forced De Bruyne to be substituted during the Champions League final win against Inter Milan in June.

Guardiola was speaking a day before City plays Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup a match between the winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League.

Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester Cityfootball

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:33 PM IST

