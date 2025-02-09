Will Manchester City's new signings help them beat Real Madrid in UCL?

New Manchester City recruit Nico Gonzalez was forced to leave the field after just 22 minutes in his debut match on Saturday due to an injury. The midfielder, who moved from Porto for a reported $61.8 million on transfer deadline day, seemed to hurt his ribs following a fall in a challenge with Leyton Orient’s Sonny Perkins.

After receiving treatment, Gonzalez was seen holding his side as he made his way off the pitch during the FA Cup fourth-round match at Gaughan Group Stadium. His early exit has raised concerns for City manager Pep Guardiola, especially with the Champions League playoff against Real Madrid scheduled for Tuesday.

Gonzalez's signing was seen as a crucial move to fill the gap left by Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who has been sidelined with an ACL injury since September. With Rodri's absence, City's Premier League title defense has faltered, and the team now needs to defeat defending champions Madrid in a two-legged playoff to secure a spot in the Champions League round of 16.

City's spending spree in January

Gonzalez was one of five players brought in during the January transfer window as Guardiola sought to turn the season around. City spent over $200 million, which also saw Egypt's Omar Marmoush join for $73 million, along with defenders Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and Vitor Reis for a combined $77 million. Additionally, 18-year-old left-back Christian McFarlane was brought in from sister club New York City FC, while captain Kyle Walker transferred to AC Milan. Will City stand tall against Madrid?

It will be interesting to see whether the signings can strengthen the City side so as they could get the upper hand against defending champions Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League playoff tie or not. Rodri's absence have evidently hurt the Premier League champions in the course of the season and Pep would be hoping that his players throw the form out of the park.