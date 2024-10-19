Premier League preview: Injury-hit Man United take on Brentford test

The international break is over, and it is time for the Premier League to resume this weekend. Manchester United will be hosting Brentford FC at the iconic Old Trafford on October 19. The Red Devils, who have been hit by injuries again, will be aiming for a home win today after recording their worst Premier League points tally at this stage in the top flight.

Brentford, on the other hand, will be looking to take the game to United, who have not been in good form recently. The visitors will be keen to extend the 2-point advantage they hold over their opponents in the points table.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Head-to-head (Last 5 games)

Manchester United have secured the majority of wins against Brentford in recent encounters, with the Red Devils winning 3 matches out of the last 5 in the Premier League. Brentford have won just once, while one match ended in a draw.

Manchester United team news



United are dealing with a set of injuries, with midfielder Kobee Mainoo out for a few weeks and Manuel Ugarte struggling with a knock he sustained during the international break. Noussair Mazraoui underwent precautionary heart surgery after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Leny Yoro are also ruled out for the tie.

Brentford team news



Defender Mathias Jensen is expected to miss out, having been sidelined since late August.

Striker Yoane Wissa has returned to training and could unexpectedly be available for Saturday's match, but Igor Thiago, Josh Dasilva, Aaron Hickey, and Gustavo Nunes have all been confirmed as unavailable.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Players to watch out for



United will be relying on Bruno Fernandes for inspiration once again to get them over the line. Andre Onana has also proved to be United's saviour recently and could play a big role again.

Brentford will be banking on their fast starts, courtesy of Mbuemo's goal-poaching instincts, to get the team ahead early in the game.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Predicted Playing 11

Manchester United Playing 11 (Probables): Onana; Lindelof, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Ugarte; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Brentford Playing 11 (Probables): Flekken; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Janelt, Norgaard; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Schade.

Manchester United vs Brentford live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Manchester United vs Brentford be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Manchester United and Brentford will be played on Saturday, October 19.

What time will Manchester United vs Brentford start in India?

The match between Manchester United and Brentford will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester United vs Brentford in India?

The live telecast of the match between Manchester United and Brentford will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Brentford in India?

The live streaming of the match between Manchester United and Brentford will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.