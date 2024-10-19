Premier League preview: Arsenal look to continue winning run at Bournemouth

Yet to be beaten in the competition, Arsenal will be looking to continue their winning run in the Premier League when they take on Bournemouth away from home at the Vitality Stadium on October 19. Both managers, Mikel Arteta and Andoni Iraola, were born just miles apart from each other but are currently responsible for teams that are in contrasting situations in the league table.

With Bournemouth and Arsenal 10 spots apart from each other in the league, the Cherries will be looking to end Arsenal's unbeaten run and secure those valuable 3 points on the night. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Head-to-head (Last 5 games)

Arsenal have not been beaten by Bournemouth in the last 5 encounters, with the Gunners winning all 5 of the matches in the Premier League. Bournemouth will aim to put an end to their barren run against Mikel Arteta's side at home.

Bournemouth team news



The Cherries will have a full squad at their disposal, with Tyler Adams expected to return after a long injury period of 18 months at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal team news



After enjoying a largely injury-free campaign last season, Arsenal have faced several fitness issues this time around. Although Arteta provided an encouraging update, captain Martin Odegaard will not be available for the trip to the south coast, and there are concerns regarding the fitness of several other players.

Both Saka and Martinelli are also not fully fit, with the former nursing an injury while the Brazilian has just returned from international duty with a minor complaint.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Players to watch out for



For the Cherries, it will be the likes of Justin Kluivert and Semenyo who can help their side take the game to Arsenal at home.

The Gunners will be counting on usual suspects Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz to deliver for the visitors.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Predicted Playing 11

Bournemouth Playing 11 (Probables): Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson.



Arsenal Playing 11 (Probables): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Partey, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Bournemouth vs Arsenal be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Bournemouth and Arsenal will be played on Saturday, October 19.

What time will Bournemouth vs Arsenal start in India?

The match between Bournemouth and Arsenal will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Bournemouth vs Arsenal in India?

The live telecast of the match between Bournemouth and Arsenal will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of Bournemouth vs Arsenal in India?

The live streaming of the match between Bournemouth and Arsenal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.