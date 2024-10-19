Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ancelotti says Mbappe 'not affected' by reports of investigation in Sweden

The reports in Swedish media came out after the striker visited Stockholm during the international break when he was not called up by France due to a minor injury.

Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid Manager. Photo: X
AP Madrid
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 10:42 AM IST
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Kylian Mbapp is not affected by the Swedish media reports this week that said the France captain was the subject of a rape investigation. Mbapp's legal team dismissed those reports as false.

I do not pay attention to speculations that come from outside the team. The player is not affected in the least, Ancelotti said Friday.

Without citing sources, Swedish media reported Mbapp was the subject of an investigation of an alleged rape at a hotel in Stockholm. Mbapp's representatives have called the reports false and irresponsible.

Swedish prosecutors issued a brief statement on Tuesday saying a rape had been reported to police but didn't name any suspect. Ancelotti defended his player's right to travel on his time off.

The rest days are programmed for him and he can choose what he wants to do, the Italian manager said. I went to London for two days and didn't ask anyone for permission.

Mbapp injured his left thigh in late September. But he missed only one game for Madrid, returning as a substitute in a shock 1-0 loss to Lille in the Champions League before starting in a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Spanish league. He then sat out the international window.

Mbapp trained for Madrid this week before the Spanish league resumes. Madrid plays at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

(Mbapp) took advantage of the break to improve his fitness and get well after the injury, Ancelotti said.

He is happy and ready to play and be important for the team. These 15 days have helped because he is now a different player than before the break.


First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

