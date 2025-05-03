Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Premier League: Aston Villa stay on course for Europe, beat Fulham 1-0

Premier League: Aston Villa stay on course for Europe, beat Fulham 1-0

The win takes them to 60 points on 7th place as they are now level on points with 6th-placed Nottingham Forest, who dropped points in their last fixture against Brentford.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aston Villa moved one step closer to trying to get one of the European places in the Premier League as they beat Fulham 1-0 at home courtesy of a Youri Tielemans goal in the first half. 
 
The win takes them to 60 points on 7th place as they are now level on points with 6th-placed Nottingham Forest, who dropped points in their last fixture against Brentford.
 
Fulham, who are one spot below Villa failed to close the gap to their opponents on the night as they failed to find the back of the net away from home.
 

Topics : English Premier League Football News

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

