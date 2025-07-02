Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Gonzalo Garcia's header sends Real Madrid to Club World Cup quarterfinals

Gonzalo Garcia's header sends Real Madrid to Club World Cup quarterfinals

Breakout tournament star Gonzalo Garca scored his third goal of the Club World Cup to power Real Madrid past Juventus 1-0 in the round of 16 and into the quarterfinals.

Gonzalo Garcia

Gonzalo Garcia. Photo: @realmadrid

AP Miami Gardens (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Breakout tournament star Gonzalo Garca scored his third goal of the Club World Cup to power Real Madrid past Juventus 1-0 in the round of 16 and into the quarterfinals.

Garca has started all four of Real Madrid's matches because of a gastrointestinal illness to star striker Kylian Mbapp. The 21-year-old broke a second-half tie with a header in the 54th minute on Tuesday, giving him a goal contribution in every match of the tournament.

Garca subbed out in the 68th as Mbapp checked in, making his Club World Cup debut after he was briefly hospitalized with the illness. He missed Real Madrid's three group stage matches. 

 

Garca's header Tuesday came after Real Madrid had forced Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio into consecutive spectacular saves in the opening minutes of the second half. It was an incredible performance from the Italian goalie, whose 10 saves kept the match close.

It was a scoreless and evenly contested first half, the first time either team had been held without a goal in the opening half of a match in the tournament. Both sides had chances, including Randal Kolo Muani's effort that went over the bar seven minutes in and Federico Valverde's shot that was denied by Di Gregorio before the end of the half.

Also Read

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe makes his Club World Cup debut in Real Madrid's win over Juventus

Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy scores twice as Dortmund beat Monterrey 2-1 in Club World Cup

Juventus coach Igor Tudor

Juventus coach Igor Tudor laments tough Florida heat after Real loss

FIFA opts not to ban Israel

Players' union warns of heat risks at upcoming World Cups after US swelter

German Cano

German Cano's early goal sends Fluminense past Inter in Club World Cup R16

But Real Madrid overwhelmed Juventus in the second half, finishing with 11 shots on target to 2.

Key moment  There were loud cheers from the 62,149 fans at Hard Rock Stadium when Mbapp came into the game. Many were wearing his jersey and yelling Mbapp! Mbapp!  Takeaways  Real Madrid will face the winner of Tuesday night's match between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey, on Saturday at MetLife Stadium for a spot in the semifinals.

What they said  "I know this is an incredible opportunity in my life, so I'm doing what I can to be able to take advantage of that," Garca  "What changes when Mbapp gets on the pitch? Well, it's like when you drive a car. Real Madrid drives at 200 kilometers, but with Mbappe, they speed up even more," Juventus coach Igor Tudor through an interpreter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe likely to make Club World Cup debut vs Juventus

Erling Haaland

Al Hilal stuns Manchester City 4-3 in Club World Cup on Leonardo's goal

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich

FIFA Club World Cup R016: Flamengo vs Bayern live match time, streaming

PSG vs Inter Miami

FIFA Club World Cup R016: PSG vs Inter Miami live match time, streaming

Palmeiras vs Botafogo

FIFA Club World Cup R016: Palmeiras vs Botafogo live match time, streaming

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon