Premier League top 5 race LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Chelsea 1-0 Nottingham; Martinez sent off for Villa

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Check all the live updates for the Premier League race for European spots here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 10:07 PM IST
10:07 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Newcastle trailing now!

Newcastle are also trailing now against Everton. Newcastle are stil at 7th.

9:50 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Chelsea into top 4!

If it stays like this, Chelsea will stay on the 4th spot, above Newcastle who are 0-0 against Everton at the moment.

9:42 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Chelsea score!

Chelsea strike with their first shot on targte as Colwill gets the breakthrough against Nottingham. Big goal for the club.

9:39 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd half resumes!

The 2nd half resumes with Chelsea and Nottingham still goalless at City Ground.

9:18 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Villa goalkeeper sent off!

Emi Martinez has been sent off for Villa for disrupting Hojlund a clear goal scoring chance. Big turn in terms of the top 5 race.

9:14 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nothing dividing NOT and CHE for now!

Nottingham are creating some good chances but it is still 0-0 with half-time just minutes away now.

8:56 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gundogan puts City ahead!

Manchester City are ahead against Fulham with Ilkay Gundogan giving them the breakthrough on the day. If it stands like this, then City will confirm their UCL spot.

8:54 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Brentford ahead!

Brentford strike Mbuemo gives his side the lead against Wolves in the 20th minute. Brentford depend on other teams as well to bok their European spot but need to win on the night as well. As it stands they are on 8th spot with 58 points. 

8:44 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Liverpool trailing at home!

Crystal Palace are ahead agianst Premier League champions Liverpool after the first 10 minutes. Sarr scoring for the visitors in the 9th minute.

8:37 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Team guaranteed of a European spot!

Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are guaranteed of a European spot with the former 2 finishing in the top 2 while palace and Newcastle winning the FA Cup and EFL Cup respectively. Newcastle however, can upgrade their competition if they manage to finish in top 5 with th team currently qualified for the Conference league.

8:31 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Action begins all across UK!

All matches kick off on the final day in the Premier League as lots of things are at stake for the teams in the upper half of the table.

8:15 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: FUL vs MCI playing 11s

Fulham starting 11: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Cairney, Lukic, Adama, Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez
 
Manchester City starting 11: Ederson, Cvardiol, Akanji, Dias, Nunes, Gundogan, Gonzalez, Doku, Marmoush, Silva, Haaland

8:07 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Main focus on City ground!

The tie between Nottingham and Chelsea will be looked at the most with the tie having the most impact on the top 5 race tonight. Chelsea are on 5th place with 66 points  with Nottingham on 65 points sitting on 7th position. A win for either of the sides could see them booking on eof the UCL spots tonight.

7:43 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Can Man Utd ruin Villa's European hopes?

Manchester United starting 11: Bayindir, Lindelof, Maguire, Heaven, Mazraoui, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu, Diallo, Mount, Hojlund
 
Aston Villa starting 11: Martinez, Maatsen, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Asensio, Rogers, Watkins

7:41 PM

Premier League final day 2025 LIVE UPDATES: NEW vs EVE playing 11 out!

Newcastle United starting 11: Pope, Schar, Botman, Burn, Murphy, Guimaraes, Tonali, Livramento, Barnes, Isak, Gordon
 
Everton starting 11: Pickford, Mykolenko, O'Brien, Keane, Young, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Harrison, Beto
First Published: May 25 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

