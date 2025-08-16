Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Isak-less Newcastle hold 10-men Aston Villa in opener

Premier League: Isak-less Newcastle hold 10-men Aston Villa in opener

Newcastle lacked a cutting edge without star striker Alexander Isak and drew 0-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League's opening round.

NEW vs AVL
NEW vs AVL
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Newcastle lacked a cutting edge without star striker Alexander Isak and drew 0-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League's opening round.

Isak was left out as he tries to push for a move to defending champion Liverpool. New signing Anthony Elanga looked dangerous the right of Newcastle's attack, but the visitors could not make the most of their possession.

Villa coped well after defender Ezri Konsa was sent off in the 66th minute for pulling back Anthony Gordon as he raced through on goal.

Later Saturday, Manchester City was at Wolverhampton in the late game and before that it was: Brighton vs. Fulham; Sunderland vs. West Ham, and Tottenham vs. Burnley. 

Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds are newly promoted.

Europa League winner Tottenham lost midweek to Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

In memory of Jota  A moment's silence was impeccably observed at Villa Park before the match in memory of the former Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota.

A moment's silence is being held at all Premier League matches this weekend.

On Friday, Liverpool players and fans paid moving tributes to Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, at Anfield before and during the match against Bournemouth. The brothers died in a car accident in Spain last month.

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-2 in a match marred by alleged racial abuse of Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo by a fan. On Saturday Semenyo thanked the soccer community for supporting him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

La Liga 2025-26: Top 5 teams to look forward to in Spanish Premier League

Chhetri not named in Jamil's 35 probables for CAFA Nations Cup squad

How Ronaldinho and Emi Martinez helped convince Messi to make India trip

Kingsley Coman joins Cristiano Ronaldo, João Felix at Al-Nassr from Bayern

Premier League Highlights: Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-2 in opening tie

Topics :English Premier LeagueFootball News

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story