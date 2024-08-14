Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mbappe could make Real Madrid debut in UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperino wants all star players to play against his team in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe(Photo: reuters)
AP Warsaw
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Kylian Mbappe. Vincius Jnior. Endrick. Jude Bellingham. Rodrygo. Arda Guler.

Real Madrid has a slew of world-class forwards at its disposal for the club's first competitive game of the 2024-25 season.

And Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperino wants them all to play against his team in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

You don't know who to hope might not play, Gasperini said Tuesday, soon after arriving at the National Stadium in Warsaw where the match will be played.

So I hope they pick their best team because you can only produce your best when you come up against the best opposition.

Mbappe is the biggest draw after finally joining Madrid following a drawn-out saga with his former club Paris Saint-Germain. He was introduced to the club's fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last month, after playing in the European Championship with France, but wasn't part of the squad on its U.S. tour.

He started training with Madrid last week and is expected to feature for the 15-time European champions against Atalanta.

The Italian team will start as the underdog, like it was before beating Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final to win the club's first European title and first trophy in 61 years.

We come without usual feel-good factor," Gasperini said through a translator, "and with our usual desire to shock and amaze.

The Super Cup is an annual match between the winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League.


Topics :Real Madridfootball

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

