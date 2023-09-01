Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Manchester City signs Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton

Premier League: Manchester City signs Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton

Manchester City completed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes on Friday after agreeing to pay Wolverhampton a reported transfer fee of 53 million pounds ($67 million)

AP Manchester (England)
Nunes, Manchester City. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Manchester City completed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes on Friday after agreeing to pay Wolverhampton a reported transfer fee of 53 million pounds ($67 million).

— Premier League (@premierleague) September 1, 2023City also lost Ilkay Gundogan, who joined Barcelona after his contract expired, and signed central midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a replacement. However, that's not a like-for-like replacement, with Kovacic operating in deeper areas than Gundogan, who often played as an attacking midfielder just off Erling Haaland.

The 25-year-old Nunes typically plays further forward than Kovacic so would offer something different to Guardiola.

Nunes is the fourth signing for City, following Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and winger Jeremy Doku.

Also Read

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

Premier League 2023-24: Haaland's brace help Man City thrash Burnley 3-0

Man United vs Wolves in EPL, Atletico Madrid starts its campaign in La Liga

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Biggest kit deal in EPL history: Man Utd, Adidas extend p'ship by 10 years

Spain's men's coach asks for forgiveness for applauding Luis Rubiales

Belgium coach counts on Lukaku to assume leadership in De Bruyne's absence

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Scoreless for first time in Lionel Messi era, Inter Miami ties Nashville

Durand Cup final: It's Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal on 'Super Sunday'

Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester Cityfootball

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story