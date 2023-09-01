Premier League: Manchester City signs Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton

Manchester City completed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes on Friday after agreeing to pay Wolverhampton a reported transfer fee of 53 million pounds ($67 million).

Four years ago, Matheus Nunes was waking up at 5am to do shifts at his local bakery before training with @SportingCP U23s.



Now, he’s part of the midfield for Treble winners @ManCity.

— Premier League (@premierleague) September 1, 2023 City also lost Ilkay Gundogan, who joined Barcelona after his contract expired, and signed central midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a replacement. However, that's not a like-for-like replacement, with Kovacic operating in deeper areas than Gundogan, who often played as an attacking midfielder just off Erling Haaland.

The 25-year-old Nunes typically plays further forward than Kovacic so would offer something different to Guardiola.

Nunes is the fourth signing for City, following Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and winger Jeremy Doku.