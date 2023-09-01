Premier League: Manchester City signs Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton

Manchester City completed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes on Friday after agreeing to pay Wolverhampton a reported transfer fee of 53 million pounds ($67 million).
Four years ago, Matheus Nunes was waking up at 5am to do shifts at his local bakery before training with @SportingCP U23s.
Now, he’s part of the midfield for Treble winners @ManCity.
The 25-year-old Nunes typically plays further forward than Kovacic so would offer something different to Guardiola.
Nunes is the fourth signing for City, following Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and winger Jeremy Doku.