Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live match time, streaming

North London derby day is here again, and Sunday’s showdown between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal carries major implications for both sides.

New Spurs boss Igor Tudor faces an immediate test after replacing Thomas Frank, who was dismissed following a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United. That loss left Tottenham hovering just five points above the relegation zone, and without a league win in 2026, anxiety is growing among supporters. Tudor, however, has a strong record of winning his first match in charge at previous clubs and will hope to spark a turnaround despite Spurs’ poor home form this season.

Across North London, Mikel Arteta is under pressure after Arsenal’s frustrating 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The result dented their title momentum, especially with Manchester City close behind.

While Arsenal’s away form has been patchy, they boast a dominant recent record in this fixture, remaining unbeaten in their last seven league meetings with Spurs and winning their previous three visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham Team news Positive updates from the treatment room have been rare for Spurs this season, and although Richarlison has returned to training, Tudor does not expect any injured players to be available for the derby. In addition, Wilson Odobert has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after suffering an ACL rupture against Newcastle. He joins a lengthy injury list that includes Pedro Porro (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Kevin Danso (ankle), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle) and Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh).

ALSO READ: Why Manchester City can always bank on Arsenal's nerves in PL title race? Cristian Romero is also set to serve the second game of his four-match suspension on Sunday, dealing a blow to Tudor’s plans of immediately deploying his preferred back-three system. However, he will at least be able to turn to former Juventus forward Randal Kolo Muani as a replacement for Odobert. Arsenal Team news Arsenal have far fewer injury concerns by comparison and could even welcome back up to three players this weekend. Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (muscle) and Max Dowman (ankle) all have a chance of being included in the squad, with the first two particularly likely to return.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard picked up a knock and a head issue respectively in the draw with Wolves, but neither is expected to miss this crucial encounter. Saka impressed once again in a central number 10 role on Wednesday; however, with optimism surrounding Odegaard’s fitness, the England international may shift back to the right flank. That could see Noni Madueke make way after a disappointing display in midweek. Tottenham vs Arsenal Probable starting 11 Tottenham starting 11: Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence; Gallagher, Palhinha, Sarr; Kolo Muani, Solanke, Simons Arsenal starting 11: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard ALSO READ: Will Bruno Fernandes post the best-ever midfielder stats in Premier League? Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Premier League: Tottenham vs Arsenal live telecast and streaming details When will the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal be played? The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will be played on February 22. What time will the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal begin on February 22? The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will start at 10 PM IST. What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal? The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.