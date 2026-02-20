Friday, February 20, 2026 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Will Bruno Fernandes post the best-ever midfielder stats in Premier League?

Will Bruno Fernandes post the best-ever midfielder stats in Premier League?

With Fernandes rediscovering his creative best, the question now is whether the Portuguese midfielder can equal or even surpass that landmark.

Bruno Fernandes is well on track to break the all-time record for most assists in a single PL season

Bruno Fernandes is well on track to break the all-time record for most assists in a single PL season

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is threatening to enter an exclusive Premier League club occupied by only two players Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, who jointly hold the record for most assists in a single season (20).
 
Henry reached the milestone in Arsenal’s 2002/03 campaign, while De Bruyne matched it in 2019/20 despite Manchester City finishing runners-up. With Fernandes rediscovering his creative best, the question now is whether the Portuguese midfielder can equal or even surpass that landmark.
 
Fernandes Leading the 2025/26 Playmaker Race
 
Fernandes has surged to the top of the assist charts in 2025/26, producing 12 assists in his last 15 league appearances. He currently leads the race for the Coca-Cola Golden Playmaker award.
 

Also Read

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola are set for another premier league title race as the business end of the season gets underway

Why Manchester City can always bank on Arsenal's nerves in PL title race?

Arsenal

Arsenal throw away two-goal lead vs Wolves as Man City title race heats

FA Cup

Brentford progress to FA Cup fifth round after Macclesfield own goal

Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe apologizes for 'colonized' comment on immigrants

Mikel Arteta's men will be under pressure when they take on Brentford away from home tonight.

Arsenal under pressure ahead of Brentford test as PL title race reignites

Following Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, a match in which he also found the net, Fernandes has registered 18 Premier League goal involvements this season. 
Fernandes’ 2025/26 Premier League Numbers
Metric Total
Goals 6
Assists 12
Goal involvements 18
Assists in last 15 PL matches 12
Club goal involvements since Jan 2020 200
 
After waiting until October 19 for his first assist of the campaign, a decisive delivery for Harry Maguire at Anfield, Fernandes has accelerated sharply. His early-season creativity largely stemmed from set-pieces, but recent weeks have showcased his open-play brilliance. 
 
Evolution From Set-Piece Specialist to Open-Play Creator
 
Fernandes’ first five assists this season originated from dead-ball situations. Casemiro (twice), Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee benefited from his deliveries.
 
However, his influence has expanded significantly in open play:
 
A perfectly weighted cross for Mount in a win at Wolves, the precise through ball for Benjamin Sesko in a draw at Burnley. A 40-yard driving run before setting up Bryan Mbeumo against Manchester City or the intricate combination play leading to Patrick Dorgu’s goal versus Arsenal.
 
Since Ruben Amorim’s departure, interim managers Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick have deployed Fernandes in a more advanced No 10 role rather than deeper in midfield. The positional tweak appears to have maximised his impact inside the final third.
 
If he maintains his recent average of 0.8 assists per match across the remaining 13 fixtures, projections suggest he could finish with 22 assists, two beyond the current record. Sustaining that pace remains a formidable challenge, but mathematically the possibility exists. 
All-Time Premier League Single-Season Assist Record
Player Season Assists Club
Thierry Henry 2002/03 20 Arsenal
Kevin De Bruyne 2019/20 20 Man City
 
  Fernandes currently sits on 12 with 12 matches remaining.
 
Race for the Golden Playmaker Award
 
Fernandes holds a five-assist advantage over his nearest competitor, Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki. 
2025/26 Assist Standings (Top Contenders)
Player Assists
Bruno Fernandes 12
Rayan Cherki 7
Jack Grealish 6
Mohammed Kudus 5
 
If he maintains his lead, Fernandes would become the first Manchester United player to win the Golden Playmaker award since its introduction in 2017/18. Notably, De Bruyne remains the only midfielder to win the prize, with attackers typically dominating the category.
 
Set-Piece Excellence Driving Numbers
 
Seven of Fernandes’ 12 assists this season have come from dead-ball situations, placing him on course to challenge Steven Gerrard’s Premier League record of 11 set-piece assists in 2013/14. 
Most Set-Piece Assists in a PL Season
Player Season Set-Piece Assists
Steven Gerrard 2013/14 11
Chris Brunt 2014/15 9
Matthew Le Tissier 1994/95 8
Bruno Fernandes 2025/26 7 (ongoing)
 
Far-post corners have proven especially effective this season, contributing to goals against Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.
 
Season-by-Season Assist Record
 
Fernandes has already equalled his highest-ever single-season assist tally in the Premier League, with 13 matches still to play. 
Fernandes’ Premier League Assist Record
Season Assists League Rank Set-Piece Assists
2020/21 12 #NAME? 0
2021/22 6 #NAME? 0
2022/23 8 #NAME? 0
2023/24 8 #NAME? 2
2024/25 10 #NAME? 3
2025/26 12 1st 7
 
One more assist would mark a new personal best. 
 
Away-Day impact: A potential record in sight
 
Fernandes has been particularly influential away from Old Trafford, registering eight assists on the road. 
Most Away Assists in a Single PL Season
Player Season Away Assists
Cesc Fabregas 2014/15 11
Mohamed Salah 2024/25 11
Muzzy Izzet 2003/04 10
Bruno Fernandes 2025/26 8 (ongoing)
 
If he delivers four more away assists in United’s remaining seven road matches, he would establish a new record of 12.
 
What lies ahead?
 
Manchester United are unbeaten in five matches, with victories over Arsenal, Manchester City, Fulham and Tottenham, along with a draw against West Ham. Under Carrick, confidence appears restored.
 
For Fernandes, the path to history will require sustained excellence across both home and away fixtures. His repositioning as a No 10, combined with elite set-piece execution and improved open-play creativity, gives him a realistic, though demanding, opportunity to match or surpass Henry and De Bruyne.
 
Whether he reaches 20 or even 22 assists, Fernandes is already producing one of the most influential creative campaigns in recent Premier League memory.
 
Why Bruno's season could be deemed as the best ever by a midfielder?
 
While Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne produced some of the best seasons in their respective record breaking seasons, Bruno Fernandes could surpass that if the teams these players have played in are compared on any given day.
 
While Henry and De Bruyne played in sides competing for the title, Bruno has carried a Man United team that finished 15th last year and was under transition with manager Ruben Amorim getting sacked almost halfway through the season. Fighting for a top 4 spot this year, Bruno has been the main man for the Red Devils and if he goes on to break or match the record this year, this could be one of the best season ever by a midifelder in the league if not the best.
 

More From This Section

Mumbai City ISL

Indian Super League: Mumbai City edge Chennaiyin to secure three points

Arsenal women's football team

Arsenal, Real Madrid seal women's Champions League quarterfinal spots

Cristiano Ronaldo unhapy with Al Nassr's transfer policy

Al Nassr reach AFC Champions League Two quarterfinals as Ronaldo sits out

AC Milan

AC Milan stumble vs Como with 1-1 draw, trail Inter by seven points now

UCL playoffs

Gordon hits four as Newcastle rout Qarabag 6-1 in UCL playoffs clash

Topics : English Premier League Manchester United football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance