The Premier League is back in action on Saturday as two London clubs, West Ham United and Chelsea, kick off the weekend at the London Stadium on September 21.

Chelsea will be looking to secure back-to-back wins in the league after a late away victory at Bournemouth. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

West Ham, on the other hand, will be aiming for a win after missing out on maximum points against Fulham, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw courtesy of a Danny Ings stoppage-time equaliser.

West Ham has already lost two home games and would not want to concede a third one in front of their fans.

West Ham vs Chelsea Head-to-Head:

Total Matches: 52

West Ham Won: 14

Chelsea Won: 28

Draws: 10

West Ham Team News:

New signings Niclas Füllkrug and Emerson are the main injury concerns for Lopetegui's men. Other than that, the London club has a full squad available for selection.

Chelsea Team News:

For Chelsea, it is good news as the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Enzo Fernandez, Malo Gusto, and Romeo Lavia have all returned to training and might be available for selection as well. The only absentee for Maresca's men is Reece James.

West Ham vs Chelsea Predicted Playing XI:

West Ham Playing XI (Probables): Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Coufal, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Bowen, Paquetá, Kudus, Antonio

Chelsea Playing XI (Probables): Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

West Ham United vs Chelsea Live Match Time (IST), Streaming, and Telecast Details:

When will West Ham United vs Chelsea be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between West Ham United and Chelsea will be played on Saturday, September 21.

What time will West Ham United vs Chelsea start in India?

The match between West Ham United and Chelsea will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of West Ham United vs Chelsea in India?

The live telecast of the match between West Ham United and Chelsea will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of West Ham United vs Chelsea be available in India?

The live streaming of the match between West Ham United and Chelsea will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.