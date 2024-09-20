Dinamo Zagreb fires coach two days after 9-2 UCL loss to Bayern Munich

Two days after a 9-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Dinamo Zagreb fired coach Sergej Jakirovic on Thursday.

The Croatian champion said in a statement Jakirovic's assistant Sandro Perkovic will take over as the interim coach.

Dinamo's next Champions League game is at home against Monaco in two weeks' time.

Bayern became the first team to score nine goals in the Champions League in the 32 years since the old European Cup was rebranded. Harry Kane scored four times including three from penalties.

Dinamo was three goals down at halftime, then rallied to score two goals in a minute to trail 3-2 in the 50th, before its defense collapsed in the second half in Munich.