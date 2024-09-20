Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Dinamo Zagreb fires coach two days after 9-2 UCL loss to Bayern Munich

Dinamo Zagreb fires coach two days after 9-2 UCL loss to Bayern Munich

The Croatian champion said in a statement Jakirovic's assistant Sandro Perkovic will take over as the interim coach.

Bayern Munich stadium
AP Zagreb
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 12:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two days after a 9-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Dinamo Zagreb fired coach Sergej Jakirovic on Thursday.

The Croatian champion said in a statement Jakirovic's assistant Sandro Perkovic will take over as the interim coach.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dinamo's next Champions League game is at home against Monaco in two weeks' time.

Bayern became the first team to score nine goals in the Champions League in the 32 years since the old European Cup was rebranded. Harry Kane scored four times including three from penalties.

Dinamo was three goals down at halftime, then rallied to score two goals in a minute to trail 3-2 in the 50th, before its defense collapsed in the second half in Munich.

Several teams scored at least 10 goals in a game during the European Cup era, and Feyenoord won 12-2 in the 1969-70 season against KR of Iceland.

Jakirovic, a Bosnia-Herzegovina international as a player, coached Dinamo for 13 months and won a domestic league and cup title double last season.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bayern Munich's stadium address renamed to honour Franz Beckenbauer

Pep Guardiola facing more questions about his Manchester City future

ISL 2024: Punjab FC vs. Odisha FC Live Match Timings, Streaming

FIFA hires top executive from UEFA as their chief operating officer

Tottenham's late comeback gives late win against Coventry in League Cup

Topics :football

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story