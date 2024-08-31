Premier League: West Ham vs Manchester City live time (IST), streaming

The defending champions, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, will visit London Stadium on Saturday, August 31, to take on West Ham United after starting their 2024-25 Premier League season on a high. City began their fifth straight title defence in the exact way their fans would have hoped for, by winning both of their matches so far this season.

City began their season by beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge before defeating Ipswich Town 4-1 at Etihad Stadium. They are once again riding on the form of Erling Haaland and his partnership with Kevin De Bruyne. The striker already has four goals this season, including a hat-trick against Ipswich in their home game. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, West Ham had a mixed start to their season as they lost 1-2 to Aston Villa in their opener before defeating Crystal Palace 2-0 in their second match. West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui will hope to keep their campaign on the right track by getting the better of the defending champions at their home ground on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Manchester City head-to-head

City, in their head-to-head record against West Ham, have maintained a significant advantage for a long time in Premier League matches.

Total matches: 46

46 City won: 29

29 West Ham won: 9

9 Draw: 8



West Ham United vs Manchester City head-to-head (last 5 games)

The defending champions have been one of the most consistent teams in the Premier League in the last decade and naturally hold superior head-to-head numbers over West Ham in their last five games.

City won: 4

4 West Ham won: 0

0 Draw: 1



West Ham United vs Manchester City starting 11

City went with an unchanged starting 11 for the first time in 86 matches in their last game, and with the final result again going their way, Pep might try to stick to the same starting 11 once again on Saturday. However, West Ham are expected to have a few surprises under their sleeves for their match against the defending champions at London Stadium.

Manchester City starting 11 (Probable): Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Bernardo, Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku, Haaland



West Ham starting 11 (Probable): Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Bowen, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Fullkrug



West Ham United vs Manchester City: Players to look out for

To no one's surprise, Haaland and De Bruyne will once again be the players to look out for in the City jersey, while Lucas Paqueta and Wan-Bissaka could be the game changers for West Ham in their clash with the titan.

West Ham United vs Manchester City: Injured players list

Manchester City: Foden, Kovacic, Bobb, and Rodri

Foden, Kovacic, Bobb, and Rodri West Ham: Aaron Cresswell



West Ham United vs Manchester City live match time (IST), streaming and telecast details

When will West Ham United vs Manchester City be played in the Premier League 2024?



The match between West Ham United and Manchester City will be played on Saturday, August 31.

What time will West Ham United vs Manchester City start in India?



The match between West Ham United and Manchester City will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of West Ham United vs Manchester City in India?



The live telecast of the match between West Ham United and Manchester City will be available on Star Sports Select.

How do I watch live streaming of West Ham United vs Manchester City in India?



The live streaming of the match between West Ham United and Manchester City will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.