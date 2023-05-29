Home / Sports / Football News / PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico hospitalized after being hit by a loose horse

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico hospitalized after being hit by a loose horse

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was hospitalized with a head injury after being hit by a loose horse in an accident in Spain

AP Seville (Spain)
PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico hospitalized after being hit by a loose horse

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 9:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was hospitalized with a head injury after being hit by a loose horse in an accident in Spain.

The player's representatives said in a statement that the accident happened near the southern Spanish city of Seville on Sunday, where Rico used to play for Sevilla.

Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover, the statement said, adding that the next 48 hours will be important to determine the progress of his recovery.

The statement said Rico had just arrived from France and was headed to a mass with his relatives when the accident happened.

Earlier media reports said Rico was horse-riding at the time of the accident.

French champion PSG said it remains in constant contact with his loved ones. PSG won the French league on Saturday.

Several clubs and players sent messages of support for the 29-year-old Spanish keeper.

Also Read

Kylian Mbappe named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for fourth consecutive time

FIFA Football awards: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas crowned Best players

English Premier League: Relegation rivals Leicester and Everton draw 2-2

Ten Hag confirms Rashford to miss "several games" with groin injury

Madrid tops Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou with Benzema hat trick

Serie A: AC Milan beats Juventus 1-0 to secure spot in Champions League

Kylian Mbappe named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for fourth consecutive time

Football: India qualify for FIFAe Nations Cup for second straight season

AIFF to avoid holding competitions in hot months of April and May in future

India set for Round 2 draw for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Topics :footballFrance

First Published: May 29 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story