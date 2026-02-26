PSG scrape through to last 16 after Coulibaly red rocks Monaco defence

Mamadou Coulibaly's red card cost his side dearly as Monaco drew 2-2 at defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League play-off on Wednesday and went out 5-4 on aggregate.

Monaco was leading 1-0 and the aggregate score was level at 3-3 when the 21-year-old midfielder was shown a second yellow card in the 59th minute following a foul on tricky winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG captain Marquinhos equalized from the ensuing free kick and then six minutes later Kvaratskhelia put PSG 2-1 up and in command. Jordan Teze's stoppage-time equalizer came too late for Monaco.

"Yes, I think it was (a turning point) as was the (red) card in the first match," Monaco coach Sebastien Pocognoli said.

"For me the (sending off) was not deserved. The two yellow cards happen quickly within five minutes. The second one was harsh." PSG won the tournament for the first time last year, but prior to that had been eliminated from the last 16 five times in eight years. Until Coulibaly's sending off, PSG had looked jittery and Monaco was beginning to take control of the game. "We're staring to know them. We beat them (1-0 in the league) and lost and drew against them with 10 players," he said referring to Monaco's red card early in the second half last Tuesday. "We're searching for their weaknesses amid their immense qualities. I think we did that pretty well, we made the most of what they gave us." But Coulibaly's late tackle on Kvaratskhelia near the touchline turned the momentum PSG's way.

Moments later, PSG were level. A quick free kick was played down the right and Marquinhos poked home Desire Doue's cross from close range. Kvaratskhelia scored from close range after Philipp Kohn parried a 20-meter shot from right back Achraf Hakimi into his path. Hakimi was playing a day after being ordered to stand trial in a rape case on Tuesday. Monaco led 2-0 in the first leg last week before capitulating through poor defending, and took the lead again at Parc des Princes when fleet-footed winger Maghnes Akliouche scored just before halftime. Monaco switched play from right to left and Brazilian left back Caio Henrique passed inside to Coulibaly, who set Akliouche up for a side-footed finish which went in off the left post.

Coulibaly had missed a great chance early in the game when he side-footed over from close range after Akliouche did brilliantly to break into the penalty area down the left and tee him up near the penalty spot. "I have two sentiments. First, a sense of pride. I told my players that if we could make PSG doubt that would already be a success," Pocognoli said. "Secondly, I'm a bit frustrated. If we had finished with 11 players, what would have happened?" PSG coach Luis Enrique acknowledged that his side struggled at times. "We're not used to teams coming here and playing like we do. It was very difficult in the first half," he said. "But what we have shown this season is our resilience and ability to come back." PSG faces either five-time champion Barcelona or two-time winner Chelsea in the last 16.