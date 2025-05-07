PSG vs Arsenal Champions League SF 2nd leg live time IST, streaming

Paris Saint-Germain hosts Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Thursday, May 8, at the Parc des Princes.

PSG carry a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg in London, courtesy of a brilliant 26-pass team goal finished by Ousmane Dembélé. The French winger, who has scored 33 goals this season, is expected to recover from a hamstring niggle in time to start. PSG, under Luis Enrique, have looked sharp and unified since Kylian Mbappé’s departure, with fans believing this youthful squad can finally break their Champions League curse.

ALSO READ: UCL Highlights: Inter beat Barcelona 7-6 to book 2nd final berth in 3 years On the other hand, Arsenal, making their first semifinal appearance since 2009, must bounce back from a weekend Premier League defeat and offer more tactical discipline. Bukayo Saka’s battle with PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Martin Ødegaard’s midfield control will be key if the Gunners are to turn the tie.

PSG vs Arsenal: Head-to-head in UCL

PSG and Arsenal have faced each other four times in the UEFA Champions League. PSG and Arsenal have won one match each, while two matches ended in a draw.

PSG Team News

Paris Saint-Germain have received a major boost with Ousmane Dembélé declared fit to start after recovering from a minor hamstring strain sustained in the first leg. Gonçalo Ramos remains on standby, while Lee Kang-in is a doubt due to a knock picked up against Strasbourg, though he was unlikely to start. Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz will return to the midfield alongside João Neves, the only player to retain his spot in Saturday’s Ligue 1 match. Wingers Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are also set to return, providing PSG with their usual attacking width.

Arsenal Team News

ALSO READ: Raphinha equals Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL record for most goal contributions Arsenal welcome back Thomas Partey from suspension, and he is expected to anchor the midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard, who is fit despite a weekend knock. Jurrien Timber trained on Tuesday and should be available. However, Jorginho, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhães, and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain sidelined. Riccardo Calafiori could return, pending a late fitness test.

PSG vs Arsenal Starting 11 (Probable)

PSG starting 11 (probable):

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal starting 11 (probable):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

UEFA Champions League Semifinal: PSG vs Arsenal 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL semifinal between PSG and Arsenal be played?

The second leg of the UCL semifinal between PSG and Arsenal will be played on May 8.

What time will the UCL semifinal between PSG and Arsenal begin on May 8?

The UCL semifinal between PSG and Arsenal will start at 12:30 am IST (May 8).

What will be the venue for the UCL semifinal match between PSG and Arsenal?

The match will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL semifinal between PSG and Arsenal be available in India?

The UCL semifinal between PSG and Arsenal will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL semifinal between PSG and Arsenal be available in India?

Live streaming of the UCL semifinal between PSG and Arsenal will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.