Home / Sports / Football News / Punjab FC announces 26-member reserve squad for Punjab State League matches

Punjab FC announces 26-member reserve squad for Punjab State League matches

Indian Super League franchise Punjab FC on Tuesday announced a 26-member reserve squad, including nine U19 players, for the upcoming State Super Football League.

RoundGlass Punjab FC
RoundGlass Punjab FC
Press Trust of India Mohali
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Super League franchise Punjab FC on Tuesday announced a 26-member reserve squad, including nine U19 players, for the upcoming State Super Football League.

Runners up at the last season, Punjab FC will open their campaign against Dalbir FA in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Coached by Praveen Kumar, Punjab FC have 16 players from Punjab and the coach has also named six players on standby.

Manav Singh, who was named in the senior squad for the Durand Cup 2025, has also been included.

"Most of them have experience playing in the Punjab league last season and with a balanced side, we hope to better our performance from last season," Praveen said in a release. 

The Squad:  Goalkeepers: Harpreet Singh, Naveen Saini, Jaskaran Dub, Mohammed Fizaan Jabir  Defenders: Manav Singh, Jagdish Singh, Aryan Nakra, Ekmeet Singh, M. Leidong, Mohammed Sohel Khan, Mohammad Sahil, Satnam Singh, Om Motghare  Midfielders: Sarthak Singh, Harsh Tiwari, Ngarin Shaiza, Bishu Sharma, Tourangbam Zaithleen Singh, Thangjam Albert, Arshvir Singh, Subham Gurung  Forwards: Satpal Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek Rattu, Yendrembam Boby Singh  Standby: Gurpreet Singh (defender); Longjam Dinar Singh (midfielder); Stephen Ngurchhuanmawia, Pyrkhatshaphrang Sumer, Joy Das, Thongbam Lanchenba Singh (all forwards).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Donnarumma left out of PSG squad for UEFA Super Cup amid exit reports

Late goals send Indian Navy FT into quarterfinals of Durand Cup 2025

Crystal Palace loses UEFA appeal over drop to third-tier Conference League

India U20 women's coach: Qualifying for Asian Cup was our goal, achieved!"

Premier League: Jack Grealish heads to Everton on loan from Manchester City

Topics :Indian football

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story