Punjab FC announces 26-member reserve squad for Punjab State League matches

Indian Super League franchise Punjab FC on Tuesday announced a 26-member reserve squad, including nine U19 players, for the upcoming State Super Football League.

Runners up at the last season, Punjab FC will open their campaign against Dalbir FA in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Coached by Praveen Kumar, Punjab FC have 16 players from Punjab and the coach has also named six players on standby.

Manav Singh, who was named in the senior squad for the Durand Cup 2025, has also been included.

"Most of them have experience playing in the Punjab league last season and with a balanced side, we hope to better our performance from last season," Praveen said in a release.