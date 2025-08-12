Donnarumma left out of PSG squad for UEFA Super Cup amid exit reports

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been left out of the squad for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham amid increasing reports he will leave the club.

PSG named its squad on Tuesday for the match, which is being held in Udine in Italy. Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who recently joined from Lille for just over 40 million euros ($46.44 million), was included along with backup goalie Matvei Safonov.

Chevalier's arrival could signal Donnarumma's departure, with the 26-year-old Italy international unlikely to accept being No. 2 if coach Luis Enrique decides so.

Donnarumma was arguably the best goalkeeper in Europe last season, playing a key role in PSG's Champions League success with inspired shot-stopping in the knockout stages. He also starred for Italy when it won the European Championship in 2021.

But with one year left on his contract, Donnarumma has refused to sign a new contract and PSG is unlikely to let him leave for free at the end of the season. ALSO READ: Late goals send Indian Navy FT into quarterfinals of Durand Cup 2025 PSG experienced the same situation two seasons ago with Kylian Mbapp, who ended up joining Real Madrid on a free transfer after refusing to take up the option of a one-year contract extension. PSG is already well stocked with backup goalkeepers, including Arnau Tenas and 19-year-old Renato Martin. Five goalies could prove problematic to manage so at least one, and probably two, will need to leave during the summer transfer window.