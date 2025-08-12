Home / Sports / Football News / Donnarumma left out of PSG squad for UEFA Super Cup amid exit reports

Donnarumma left out of PSG squad for UEFA Super Cup amid exit reports

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been left out of the squad for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham amid increasing reports he will leave the club.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Gianluigi Donnarumma makes excellent saves as PSG beat Liverpool and qualify for quarterfinals. Photo: @championsleague
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
PSG named its squad on Tuesday for the match, which is being held in Udine in Italy. Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who recently joined from Lille for just over 40 million euros ($46.44 million), was included along with backup goalie Matvei Safonov.

Chevalier's arrival could signal Donnarumma's departure, with the 26-year-old Italy international unlikely to accept being No. 2 if coach Luis Enrique decides so.

Donnarumma was arguably the best goalkeeper in Europe last season, playing a key role in PSG's Champions League success with inspired shot-stopping in the knockout stages. He also starred for Italy when it won the European Championship in 2021.

But with one year left on his contract, Donnarumma has refused to sign a new contract and PSG is unlikely to let him leave for free at the end of the season. 

PSG experienced the same situation two seasons ago with Kylian Mbapp, who ended up joining Real Madrid on a free transfer after refusing to take up the option of a one-year contract extension.

PSG is already well stocked with backup goalkeepers, including Arnau Tenas and 19-year-old Renato Martin.

Five goalies could prove problematic to manage so at least one, and probably two, will need to leave during the summer transfer window.

Donnarumma was in a similar position to Chevalier when he joined the club after helping Italy win the Euros. He replaced Keylor Navas as No. 1, even though Navas had been outstanding for PSG the previous season.

Donnarumma's arrival at PSG was seen by fans as hugely unfair on Navas and a clumsy move by the club. Now the situation has come full circle for the Italy keeper, who finds himself in much the same position as Navas was.

PSG begins its league campaign at Nantes on Aug. 17.

Topics :Football News

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

