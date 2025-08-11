Premier League: Jack Grealish heads to Everton on loan from Manchester City

Jack Grealish is set to begin a new chapter in his career after a frustrating 2024–25 season at Manchester City, which saw the England international struggle for regular minutes under Pep Guardiola. The 29-year-old playmaker was notably excluded from the squad for the Club World Cup, a clear signal that his standing at the Etihad had diminished.

Last season, Grealish made just seven Premier League starts and found the net only once in top-flight action. Once a central figure in Guardiola’s attacking plans, the former Aston Villa captain has increasingly found himself on the fringes. With his form dipping and competition for places intensifying, both the player and club agreed it was time for a fresh start.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news, stating: “Jack Grealish to Everton, here we go! Loan deal agreed with Man City and medical booked later today. Grealish said yes to the Everton project and is now set to complete his move in the next 24 hours.”

In a move that keeps him in the north-west, Grealish is heading to Merseyside, where he will join Everton on a season-long loan deal. Under the guidance of David Moyes, who took over managerial duties at Goodison Park earlier this year, Grealish will be looking to rediscover the form that once made him one of England’s most exciting talents.

For Everton, the acquisition of Grealish represents a major coup. With the club aiming to stabilise and climb the Premier League table, Grealish’s experience and creativity could prove invaluable.

The move also comes at a crucial time for Grealish personally. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, he will be eager to impress new England manager Thomas Tuchel and regain a place in the national squad. Grealish has earned 39 caps for the Three Lions, and a strong season at Everton could see him add many more.

Now facing a pivotal point in his career, Grealish has the chance to reignite his spark in royal blue and remind everyone of his undeniable quality.