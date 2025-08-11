Home / Sports / Football News / Crystal Palace loses UEFA appeal over drop to third-tier Conference League

Crystal Palace loses UEFA appeal over drop to third-tier Conference League

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges dismissed the English cup winner's request to stay in the more lucrative second-tier Europa League.

Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
AP Lausanne (Switzerland)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Crystal Palace lost its appeal at sport's highest court on Monday against demotion to the third-tier Conference League because of breaching UEFA rules on club ownership with American investor John Textor.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges dismissed the English cup winner's request to stay in the more lucrative second-tier Europa League in a case that also involved Premier League rival Nottingham Forest and French club Lyon. 

ALSO READ: India U20 women's coach: Qualifying for Asian Cup was our goal, achieved!"

Forest and Lyon are confirmed taking entries directly into the Europa League in September and Palace must start in the Conference League qualifying playoffs round next week.

UEFA demoted Palace because Textor had a 43% ownership stake last season while also owning Lyon. Palace missed a March deadline set by UEFA to solve the potential issue.

CAS said its judges decided Textor was a board member with decisive influence over both clubs at the time of UEFA's assessment date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Messi-less Inter Miami thrashed 4-1 by Orlando City; Muriel scores brace

FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?

AIFF announces $25,000 reward for U20 women after Asian Cup berth

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool HIGHLIGHTS FA Community Shield: Palace beat LIV 3-2 on penalties

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FA Community Shield live match time, streaming

Topics :Football News

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story