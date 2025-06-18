Real Madrid vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins at 12:30 AM IST

Real Madrid are set to kick off their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 journey against Al-Hilal on Wednesday. This match marks the debut of new head coach Xabi Alonso, with recent signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen ready to feature in what is expected to be a high-octane encounter.

On the other side, Al-Hilal will also experience a fresh start under their newly appointed manager, Simone Inzaghi. The former Inter Milan boss, renowned for his tactical expertise, will be under the spotlight as he looks to make an immediate impact with the Saudi side’s talented lineup.

Although Real Madrid are grappling with injuries to key players such as Endrick, David Alaba, and Eduardo Camavinga, along with uncertainty over Kylian Mbappé’s availability, the addition of new signings brings optimism. The Spanish giants will aim for a solid start despite these setbacks.

Al-Hilal, led by Inzaghi, come with a squad stacked with international talent, including Aleksandar Mitrović, Rúben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Yassine Bounou, supported by attacking threats Malcom and Salem Al-Dawsari.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 starting line-ups (probable)

Real Madrid starting 11: Courtois, Trent Alexander Arnold, R. Ascencio, Huijsen, Garcia, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Jr Al Hilal starting 11: Bono, Lodi, Koulibaly, Tambakti, Cancelo, N. Al Dawsari, R. Neves, S. Al Dawsari, Milinkovic Savic, Malcolm, Leonardo

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal live telecast and live streaming details

What time does the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal being held?

The match will be hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium, USA.

Where to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal live on TV in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will not be available on TV in India.

Where to stream the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal live in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the DAZN app and website.