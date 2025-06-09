Home / Sports / Football News / Robert Lewandowski to no longer play for Poland with coach Michal Probierz

Robert Lewandowski to no longer play for Poland with coach Michal Probierz

Probierz subsequently named Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski as the new captain.

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski. (Photo: Shuttershock)
AP Warsaw (Poland)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Robert Lewandowski will no longer play for Poland while Michal Probierz remains head coach, the Barcelona striker said.

The 36-year-old Poland captain, who has played a record 158 games for his country and is the leading scorer with 85 goals, cited tiredness from a La Liga title-winning season with Barcelona for pulling out of last Friday's 2-0 friendly win over Moldova and Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Finland.

Probierz subsequently named Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski as the new captain.

The Polish soccer association said: Piotr Zielinski has been named the new captain of the national team by head coach Michal Probierz. The coach personally informed Robert Lewandowski, the entire team and the coaching staff of his decision.

Lewandowski replied with a post on X: Taking into account the circumstances and the loss of trust in the head coach of the Polish national team, I have decided to step down from playing for the national team for as long as he remains in charge. I hope I will still have the chance to play again for the best fans in the world.

Lewandowski suffered an injury to his left thigh on April 19 in a La Liga match against Celta Vigo and was sidelined for two weeks. He missed four games, including a thrilling 3-3 Champions League semifinal first leg against Inter in Barcelona.

He recovered in time for the second leg and was used as substitute in a 4-3 defeat that sent Inter to the final.

Poland leads World Cup Group G qualifying with two wins from two games.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Italy fires Spalletti amid prospects of not qualifying for 3rd straight WC

Will Nations League triumph confirm the Ballon d'Or for Lamine Yamal?

Ronaldo vs Yamal: Generations collide in UEFA Nations League final

Arise Sir David! Beckham to be awarded knighthood by King Charles: Report

China crash out of qualifiers; Uzbekistan, Jordan seal FIFA WC berths

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story