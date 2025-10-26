Home / Sports / Football News / Ronaldo scores 950th career goal as Al-Nassr celebrate 70th anniversary win

Ronaldo scores 950th career goal as Al-Nassr celebrate 70th anniversary win

With trademark composure, Ronaldo timed his run perfectly, guiding the ball past Varela from close range to seal the 2-0 win, and write another line in football history.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary career reached another historic chapter as the Portuguese icon netted his 950th career goal, leading Al-Nassr to a commanding 2-0 victory over Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League. On a night when the club celebrated its 70th anniversary, the 40-year-old talisman once again proved why his name continues to define greatness in football.
 
A Measured Start and Al-Nassr’s Early Dominance
 
The match began with Al-Nassr asserting their control, dictating the rhythm through quick passing and sharp movement. However, Al-Hazm’s defence, marshalled by goalkeeper Bruno Varela, held strong in the opening exchanges. Varela produced two superb saves to deny Angelo Gabriel and Sadio Mané, frustrating the visitors and keeping the scoreline goalless.
Felix Breaks the Deadlock
 
The breakthrough arrived in the 25th minute after a moment of brilliance from Ayman Yahya. The winger sprinted down the left flank and delivered an inch-perfect cross into the box. João Félix, left unmarked, met the ball with a powerful header to put Al-Nassr ahead. 
It was Félix’s ninth goal in six league matches, continuing his incredible form since joining the Saudi giants. The goal settled Al-Nassr’s nerves and allowed them to dictate play for the remainder of the first half. 
 
Al-Hazm Fight Back but Ronaldo Waits for His Moment
 
After the break, Al-Hazm showed more intent, pushing forward in search of an equaliser. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, looked more cautious, relying on Ronaldo’s vision to orchestrate attacking moves. The Portuguese captain, now playing in a more creative role, repeatedly tried to feed Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mané, but clear chances were limited.
 
Still, the sense was growing that Ronaldo, as he so often does, was merely waiting for his moment.
 
Goal No. 950: A Finish Worthy of the Milestone
 
That moment arrived late in the second half. The move began with Mané, who turned brilliantly near the centre circle and split the defence with a precise through ball to Coman on the right wing. The Frenchman burst into the box and sent a low cross toward Ronaldo.
 
With trademark composure, Ronaldo timed his run perfectly, guiding the ball past Varela from close range to seal the 2-0 win—and write another line in football history.
 
The goal marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s 950th career strike, a feat few could even dream of achieving. As he celebrated, his teammates surrounded him, knowing they were witnessing a milestone that may never be repeated.
 
A Birthday Gift for Al-Nassr
 
The victory carried extra meaning for the club, which turned 70 years old just a day earlier. Ronaldo’s record-breaking moment and Al-Nassr’s flawless performance were the perfect birthday present for the Saudi Arabian champions, who maintained their 100% record in the league.
 
Man of the Match: João Félix Shines Again
 
While Ronaldo’s milestone stole the headlines, João Félix once again impressed with his energy, movement, and clinical finishing. The Portuguese forward has quickly adapted to his new role as Al-Nassr’s out-and-out striker, forming a lethal partnership with his legendary compatriot.
 
The Verdict
 
Al-Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al-Hazm was more than just another three points, it was a celebration of history, longevity, and excellence. 
At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to redefine what’s possible in football, while Al-Nassr march on as the dominant force in Saudi Arabia, unbeaten and unstoppable.

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

