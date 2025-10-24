Kane, Haaland or Mbappe? Who leads Ballon d'Or race after UCL matchday 3

Europe’s most lethal forwards, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe, are off to sensational starts in the 2025–26 season, each averaging more than a goal per game. As the Champions League resumed this week, the trio’s blistering form was put to show again as their scintillating displays have once again sparked early debates over who will lift the Ballon d’Or 2026. Here’s a look at how the three modern-day superstars are dominating for both club and country.

Erling Haaland: The Relentless Goal Machine

Club: Manchester City | Country: Norway

Erling Haaland continues to redefine consistency and power in front of goal. The Norwegian striker has already netted 24 goals in 14 games, spearheading Manchester City’s Premier League resurgence and pushing Norway closer to their first World Cup since 1998.

The 25-year-old has scored in each of his last 12 consecutive matches after scoring in Man City's 2-0 win over Villareal which has made him pip Cristiano for the biggest goal scoring streak for club and country. His goals included a brace against Everton that took his Premier League tally to 11 now. Remarkably, Haaland now owns the three fastest runs to 10 goals in Premier League history, six games in 2022, five in 2023, and again this season. Premier League legend Alan Shearer hailed Haaland as the “complete centre-forward,” praising his power, composure, and relentless mentality. Previously criticised for not matching his club form with Norway, Haaland has silenced doubters by scoring 12 goals in six World Cup qualifiers, carrying his nation toward football’s grandest stage.

Harry Kane: Leading England and Bayern’s Charge Club: Bayern Munich | Country: England Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich continues to yield remarkable results. The England skipper has already bagged 23 goals this season, including a goal against Club Brugge in Bayern's 4-0 rout in the UEFA Champions League. Kane has also scored three goals in three international matches, helping England become the first European team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup with a flawless record. Since joining Bayern in 2023, the 32-year-old has amassed 105 goals in 108 appearances, with 20 strikes in 12 games this season alone, becoming the fastest players to score 20 goals for a club as well. Now, with domestic dominance nearly assured, Kane’s next ambition is clear, winning the Champions League title that has long eluded him.

ALSO READ: Messi inks new Inter Miami contract, to play on through 2026 season With five goals already in the group stage against Chelsea, Pafos, and Brugge, Kane is hungry for more as Bayern look to dominate club football this season. Kylian Mbappe: Madrid’s Crown Jewel Finds His Rhythm Club: Real Madrid | Country: France After a challenging start to life at Real Madrid last season, Kylian Mbappe has found his stride, and then some. The 26-year-old forward has exploded into form under Xabi Alonso, tallying 15 goals in just 12 matches across La Liga and the Champions League.

Mbappe leads the La Liga scoring charts with 10 goals and has added five more in two Champions League appearances. His trademark pace, dazzling footwork, and deadly long-range finishing have made him Madrid’s attacking heartbeat. For France, Mbappe remains equally unstoppable, scoring three goals in three appearances this season. Across all competitions for club and country, he has failed to score in only two of his 15 outings, finding the net in 11 straight games. A seven-time league top scorer, six times with PSG and now once with Madrid, Mbappe looks well on course for another golden campaign.

Champions League - The defining piece of silverware? With the Ballon d'Or now having a clear criteria about the team achievements as well, winning the international or club trophies each season has become a priority in order to collect individual honours now. As of now, these three players are doing well with their sides in the Champions League, with Bayern (2nd) and Real Madrid (5th) level on 9 points followed by City with 7 points and placed 7th on the table among the 36 teams. Both Kane and Mbappe are this season;s topscorer so far with 5 goals each in the Champions League and will be looking to help their teams progress through to the final this year.

With the next round of matches taking place on November 4th and 5th, the tournament becomes more and more interesting as we enter the final stages of teams trying to make their into the knockout rounds. Were these strikers this clinical last season? The top 3 nominees of the Ballon d'Or last year were Lamine Yamal, Ousmanne Dembele (Winner) and Vitinha. Although these players were far from the top players in terms of goal involvements, they were the main players for their respective sides in terms of winning trophies. As far as the current top trio are concerned, Kane (36 goal involvements), Mbappe (34 goal involvements) and Haaland (24 goal involvements) didn't have such an explosive start to the season. This can be put down to their team's forms and their slow start to the Champions League season last year as well with teams adapting to the new and longer group stage format.