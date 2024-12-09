Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Arsenal's Premier League title hopes hurt by 1-1 draw with Fulham

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes hurt by 1-1 draw with Fulham

Chelsea has the chance to move four points behind Liverpool if it can beat Tottenham away in another London derby later Sunday

Arsenal vs Inter
Arsenal Photo: @Arsenal
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 10:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Arsenal could only muster another goal from a corner in a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's title-chasing team dropped two points in its bid to reel in Premier League leader Liverpool.

William Saliba one of two scorers from corners in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday repeated the trick in the 52nd minute against Fulham to earn his team a point at Craven Cottage. Raul Jimenez put Fulham ahead in the 11th.

It helped Arsenal trim the gap to Liverpool to six points but will go down as a wasted opportunity, with the leaders inactive this round after the Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed on Saturday because of stormy weather.

Chelsea has the chance to move four points behind Liverpool if it can beat Tottenham away in another London derby later Sunday.

Bukayo Saka had what looked like being a winning goal for Arsenal ruled out for offside against Gabriel Martinelli in the 88th.

There were late goals in the other two early matches, however.

More From This Section

Clean sheet and two goals propel Mohun Bagan Super Giant to top of table

ISL 2024: Chhetri becomes oldest ISL hat-trick scorer in Bengaluru's win

Ancelotti says Mbappe 'aware' he must play better after Madrid defeat

Lionel Messi bags MLS MVP Award, expanding his long list of honours

Messi's Inter Miami placed among bottom seeds for Club World Cup 2025

Jamie Vardy scored in the 86th and set up another goal in the first minute of stoppage time as Leicester staged a late recovery to draw 2-2 at home to Brighton in Ruud van Nistelrooy's second match in charge. He won his first, against West Ham, 3-1 on Tuesday.

Bournemouth scored in the 87th and again in the fifth minute of added-on time through Dango Ouattara to win 2-1 at Ipswich, which stayed in the relegation zone with just one victory this season.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Premier League preview: Arsenal vs Liverpool live time and streaming

Premier League preview: West Ham vs Man United live time and streaming

Tottenham beat West Ham 4-1 with the help of three second-half goals

Granacho's late strike steer United to victory, Bournemouth stuns Arsenal

Topics :England Premier League

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story