Jobe Bellingham signs with Borussia Dortmund on five-year contract

Borussia Dortmund have welcomed a familiar surname back to Signal Iduna Park. Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, has completed a five-year move to the Bundesliga giants. The 19-year-old midfielder joins Dortmund after an impressive season with Sunderland, where he played a vital role in their return to the Premier League. Dortmund fans will fondly remember Jude’s meteoric rise at the club, and now his brother will attempt to chart a similar path. Though comparisons are inevitable, club insiders suggest Jobe brings his own style and maturity to the midfield. Sources close to the player said Dortmund’s vision for developing young talent played a significant role in his decision, despite interest from other European sides, including Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jobe Bellingham arrives in Germany following a standout campaign in the EFL Championship. Playing predominantly in central midfield but also featuring as a forward at times, his versatility caught the attention of scouts across Europe. His performances earned him the Young Player of the Year award and a place in the division’s Team of the Season. At just 19, he has already been capped at England U-21 level and has shown a maturity beyond his years on the pitch. Dortmund officials reportedly praised his game intelligence and physical development, and believe he is capable of contributing quickly.

Club World Cup test awaits

Jobe could make his debut as early as this month in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. Dortmund confirmed he will wear the No. 77 shirt during the group stage, where the club will face Fluminense (17 June), Mamelodi Sundowns (21 June), and Ulsan HD (25 June).

Following, yet forging his own path

While Jobe shares the same footballing roots as Jude—both came through Birmingham City’s academy and debuted at 16—his journey is his own. Dortmund’s faith in nurturing young talent remains strong, and in Jobe, they see another Bellingham with the potential to leave his mark.