Home / Sports / Football News / Spain vs France: All eyes on Yamal and Doue in generational clash

Spain vs France: All eyes on Yamal and Doue in generational clash

The Nations League semifinal marks the first senior encounter between Doue and Yamal, with Spain and France battling each other for a spot in the final against Portugal.

Doue vs Yamal
Doue vs Yamal
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a historic UEFA Nations League semifinal clash on June 6, 2025, at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Spain's Lamine Yamal and France's Désiré Doué are set to showcase their prodigious talents, setting the stage for what could be a defining football rivalry of the next decade.
 
Lamine Yamal: A Record-Breaking Prodigy 
At just 16 years and 362 days old, Lamine Yamal etched his name into football history by becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in a men's European Championship. His stunning 25-yard strike against France in the Euro 2024 semifinal not only equalized the match but also propelled Spain to a 2-1 victory, securing their place in the final. 
 
Yamal's meteoric rise continued with his performances for Barcelona, where he contributed 18 goals and 21 assists in the 2024–25 season, playing a pivotal role in the club's La Liga triumph. His exceptional skills and composure on the ball have drawn comparisons to legends like Lionel Messi, positioning him as a future Ballon d'Or contender .
 
Désiré Doué: France's Emerging Star 
Désiré Doué, at 19, has swiftly become one of France's most promising talents. In the 2025 UEFA Champions League final, Doué delivered a remarkable performance, scoring two goals and assisting another, leading Paris Saint-Germain to their first-ever Champions League title with a commanding 5-0 win over Inter Milan .
 
His versatility and vision in midfield have drawn parallels to Zinedine Zidane, and his rapid ascent in both domestic and international football has made him a central figure in France's national team setup.
 
The Doué-Yamal Rivalry Begins 
The Nations League semifinal marks the first senior encounter between Doué and Yamal, with Spain and France battling each other for a spot in the final against Portugal. However, this match is likely just the beginning of a long-standing rivalry between the two. Both players are integral to their respective national teams and clubs, and their performances in this match have set the stage for what could become one of football's most compelling rivalries in the coming years.
 
As both players continue to develop and achieve success at the highest levels, their rivalry is poised to captivate football fans worldwide, reminiscent of the legendary duels between Messi and Ronaldo.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will Ronaldo play for Portugal vs Germany in UEFA Nations League SF today?

India vs Thailand international friendly live match time and live streaming

Germany vs Portugal UEFA Nations League semi-final live time, streaming

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes turns down big-money move to Al Hilal

India seek inspiration from last 2 wins in another friendly vs Thailand

Topics :Football NewsSpain football club

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story