Man United captain Bruno Fernandes turns down big-money move to Al Hilal

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has turned down a blockbuster offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal, choosing to continue his journey at Old Trafford in pursuit of top-level football. Despite a disappointing season for United, the 30-year-old Portuguese midfielder believes he still belongs on the biggest stages of the game and is not ready to trade ambition for riches.

ALSO READ: Nations League SFs: GER vs POR, ESP vs FRA ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup Fernandes confirmed he had received a substantial proposal from the Riyadh-based club, including a reported transfer fee of £100 million and weekly wages of around £700,000. However, after careful consideration and discussions with his club, national coach and family, he chose to stay with Manchester United.

Conversations with club and coach Fernandes said Al Hilal respected his request to take time before deciding, and that he consulted Sporting CP boss Rúben Amorim, who encouraged him to remain in Europe. He also spoke with United officials, who informed him that although they were willing to let him leave if he insisted, they had no intention of selling him and did not require the funds. He noted that the decision wasn’t made in isolation. His wife asked him to reflect on what he truly wanted for his future, and those conversations played a crucial role in shaping his final choice.