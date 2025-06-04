Home / Sports / Football News / Man United captain Bruno Fernandes turns down big-money move to Al Hilal

Fernandes confirmed he had received a substantial proposal from the Riyadh-based club, including a reported transfer fee of £100 million

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has turned down a blockbuster offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal, choosing to continue his journey at Old Trafford in pursuit of top-level football. Despite a disappointing season for United, the 30-year-old Portuguese midfielder believes he still belongs on the biggest stages of the game and is not ready to trade ambition for riches.
 
Fernandes confirmed he had received a substantial proposal from the Riyadh-based club, including a reported transfer fee of £100 million and weekly wages of around £700,000. However, after careful consideration and discussions with his club, national coach and family, he chose to stay with Manchester United. 

Conversations with club and coach

Fernandes said Al Hilal respected his request to take time before deciding, and that he consulted Sporting CP boss Rúben Amorim, who encouraged him to remain in Europe. He also spoke with United officials, who informed him that although they were willing to let him leave if he insisted, they had no intention of selling him and did not require the funds.
 
He noted that the decision wasn’t made in isolation. His wife asked him to reflect on what he truly wanted for his future, and those conversations played a crucial role in shaping his final choice.

Top-level football still the goal

Although the offer was “very exciting” and the move would have been easier with fellow Portuguese players Rúben Neves and João Cancelo already at Al Hilal, Fernandes said his desire to compete in major tournaments outweighed the financial appeal. He added that he still believes in his ability to perform at the highest level and that football remains his greatest passion.
 
He acknowledged that such decisions can be difficult, but maintained that happiness for him means striving for excellence on the pitch.

Focus shifts to international duty

Speaking from Portugal’s camp ahead of their Nations League semi-final against Germany in Munich, Fernandes said he remains committed to performing for both club and country, with hopes of guiding Portugal to the final.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

