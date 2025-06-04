Germany vs Portugal UEFA Nations League semi-final live time, streaming

Germany and Portugal are set to face off in a thrilling UEFA Nations League semi-final on June 5, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 AM IST. The match will be held at the iconic Munich Football Arena, offering a perfect stage for this high-stakes encounter.

Both nations have displayed strong form throughout the tournament, with Germany showcasing their trademark tactical discipline and Portugal bringing flair, pace, and power to the field. With a spot in the final on the line, anticipation is sky-high as fans prepare for what promises to be a captivating night of elite international football.

Germany team news Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has had to make some last-minute changes to his squad following a few injury setbacks. Yann Bisseck, who sustained an injury during the Champions League final on Saturday, has been ruled out, with Thilo Kehrer brought in as his replacement. Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt, who had hoped to earn his first cap this month, has also withdrawn due to injury. Despite recovering from a hamstring issue late in the season, Arsenal's Kai Havertz has not been recalled by Nagelsmann. In addition, the hosts will be without key players Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Jamal Musiala. However, there is a milestone on the horizon as Joshua Kimmich is set to make his 100th appearance for the national team.

Portugal team news Cristiano Ronaldo’s club future continues to be a topic of discussion following another season without silverware at Al Nassr. However, the veteran striker still features in Roberto Martínez’s plans for the national team and is expected to start on Wednesday night, marking his 220th international appearance. After their standout performance in Munich, PSG stars Nuno Mendes, João Neves, and Vitinha are likely to be named in the starting lineup once again as they return quickly to the Allianz Arena. Bernardo Silva is also expected to retain his spot in midfield under Martínez. Meanwhile, rising talent Geovany Quenda, who is set to join Chelsea, has been left out of the squad.

Germany vs Portugal UEFA Nations League semi-final starting 11 (probable) Germany starting 11: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Anton, Mittelstädt; Groß, Goretzka; Gnabry, Wirtz, Sane; Undav. Portugal starting 11: Costa; Dalot, Dias, Silva, Mendes; Bernardo, Vitinha, J. Neves; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Leão. UEFA Nations League semi-final: Germany vs Portugal live telecast and streaming details When will the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal be played? The UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal will be played on June 5 (according to IST). What time will the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal begin on June 5?

The UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. What will be the venue for the UEFA Nations League Final between Germany and Portugal? Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich will host the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal. Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal be available in India? The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal be available in India?