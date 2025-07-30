Sunderland sign Granit Xhaka from Leverkusen in surprise transfer

Granit Xhaka returned to the Premier League on Wednesday with a move to newly-promoted Sunderland.
The former Arsenal captain joined from Bayer Leverkusen and signed a three-year contract at the Stadium of Light.
The 32-year-old Xhaka spent seven years at Arsenal, where he won two FA Cups before moving to Germany and helping Leverkusen lift the Bundesliga title in 2024 as part of a league and cup double.
At Sunderland, his primary task will likely be to help the club avoid relegation.
We are back to where this club needs to be, and we want to stay here to write our own history. I feel that I'm ready to help the team with my experience but with quality as well," Xhaka said.
Xhaka is captain of Switzerland and has won 137 caps for his country.
Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the signing of Xhaka was a significant endorsement of our ambition and our desire to build a team our supporters can be proud of in the Premier League.
His accomplishments and quality need little introduction he's a player of the highest calibre on and off the field, Speakman said.
