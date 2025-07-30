Mohun Bagan look to regroup in Durand Cup before ACL2 challenge

Reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan might have appeared rusty in a recent CFL derby but would like to pit up an improved show when they take on city rivals Mohammedan Sporting in a Group B clash of the Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Bagan lost the season's first Kolkata Derby 2-3 to East Bengal, that match featured a mixed squad and was not part of their main pre-season plan.

So, this will be the Mariners' first major competitive outing of the season, with the prestigious tournament serving as a crucial build-up to their AFC Champions League 2 campaign, scheduled iin less than two months' from now.

Mohun Bagan, who finished runners-up in the Durand Cup last year after losing to NorthEast United FC in a penalty shootout, are taking this edition seriously despite being without their foreign recruits and head coach Jose Molina. They are expected to join in the second week of August just in time for the knockouts, should they qualify. In the meantime, assistant coach Bastab Roy is leading preparations with a full-strength Indian squad, combining core ISL players and developmental talent. Among those are Ashis Rai, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Apuia, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins and goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

All eyes will be on new signing T Abhishek Singh, a defender, who joined from Punjab FC on a record transfer deal. Youngsters Suhail Bhat and Kiyan Nassiri are likely to lead the frontline in the absence of foreign strikers, as the Mariners who have won the title a record 17 times will look to hit the ground running. Mohun Bagan's Durand Cup campaign also comes amid broader uncertainty in Indian football, with a deadlock between the AIFF and its commercial partner FSDL delaying ISL pre-season plans for several clubs. Mohammedan Sporting, meanwhile, will be under pressure after a 1-2 loss to debutants Diamond Harbour FC in their opening group game as the two teams would look to renew their age-old rivalry.