Bayern Munich rope in Luis Diaz from Liverpool on 4-year contract

Diaz had been with Liverpool since 2022 and scored 17 goals in 50 games across all competitions last season as the club won the Premier League title

Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz. Photo: @LFC
AP Munich
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
Bayern Munich signed Liverpool winger Luis Daz to a four-year contract on Wednesday in the German champion's biggest deal of the offseason so far.i

The move balances out Liverpool's heavy spending with a fee reported at 75 million euros ($87 million) by German media, while Bayern dips into the millions it earned at the Club World Cup, a competition Liverpool didn't qualify for.

Diaz had been with Liverpool since 2022 and scored 17 goals in 50 games across all competitions last season as the club won the Premier League title.

From today on I'm part of this lovely family, Diaz said in Spanish in a video message posted on Bayern's social media accounts.

Diaz leaves amid Isak speculationLiverpool had dismissed talk of the 28-year-old Colombia winger leaving but its approach shifted when he was left out of the squad for a preseason friendly loss to AC Milan on Saturday.

Diaz's departure comes in an offseason where Liverpool has spent heavily strengthening a team that won a record-equaling 20th English league title last term.

Coach Arne Slot has focused on his attack with the signings of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. Liverpool's total spend is around $342 million and there could be more arrivals before the transfer window shuts on Sept. 1.

Bayern's offer appears to have been too good to refuse and could heighten speculation that the Premier League champion will move for Newcastle forward Alexandar Isak.

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto for an initial 45 million euros ($50 million) in 2022 replacing Sadio Man, who went to Bayern and won the Premier League, FA Cup and two English League Cups in his time at Anfield.

Liverpool's German connectionGermany has loomed large in Liverpool's recent transfer business as the club signed attacking midfielder Wirtz and right back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, plus striker Ekitik from Eintracht Frankfurt. It also sold defender Jarell Quansah to Leverkusen.

It's the first big transfer fee paid this offseason by Bayern, which raised money from selling striker Mathys Tel to Tottenham and cut its wage bill when forwards Thomas Mller and Leroy San both left the club.

Bayern's signings of defender Jonathan Tah from Leverkusen and young midfielder Tom Bischof from Hoffenheim only involved small sums to make them eligible for the Club World Cup, weeks before they would have joined anyway as free agents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

