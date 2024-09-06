Business Standard
Ronaldo becomes 1st player to reach 900 career goals; check all top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is also the all-time top scorer in European club competitions

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Sep 06 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Portugal's talisman Cristiano Ronaldo reached a remarkable milestone by scoring his 900th career goal during Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Croatia in their opening UEFA Nations League match on September 5. The 39-year-old is the first player in football history to reach 900 career goals for both club and country.
Ronaldo's record-breaking goal came in the first half, as he found the net from close range following a precise cross from Nuno Mendes.
Here's a breakdown of Ronaldo’s career goals:
Cristiano Ronaldo career goals breakdown
Team Goals
Real Madrid 450 goals
Manchester United 145 goals
Portugal 131 goals
Juventus 101 goals
Al Nassr 68 goals
Sporting Lisbon 5 goals
 
Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is also the all-time top scorer in European club competitions. His goal-scoring achievements have played a pivotal role in numerous victories for his teams throughout his career.

For over 15 years, Ronaldo has been in close competition with Lionel Messi for major football accolades. However, it is Ronaldo who leads in terms of career goals scored.
Top 10 highest goalscorers in football history
S. No Player Goals
1 Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) 900 goals
2 Lionel Messi (ARG) 838 goals
3 Josef Biscan (AUT) 805 goals
4 Romario (BRA) 772 goals
5 Pele (BRA) 757 goals
6 Ferenc Puskas (HUN) 746 goals
7 Gerd Muller (GER) 734 goals
8 Ferenc Deak (HUN) 576 goals
9 Uwe Seeler (GER) 575 goals
10 Tulio Maravilha (BRA) 575 goals
Currently playing for Saudi club Al Nassr, Ronaldo set a new league record last season by scoring 35 goals. With his sights set on reaching 1,000 career goals, Ronaldo is expected to continue his prolific scoring form.
Ronaldo will be in action for his national side once again as Portugal take on Scotland in the UEFA Nations League 2024 on September 8 at 12:15 AM IST (Sep 9).

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

