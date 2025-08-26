Top 5 youngest players to score a goal in English Premier League history

The Premier League has always been a proving ground for football’s brightest young stars. From dramatic late winners to unforgettable debut strikes, several teenagers have etched their names into the record books with early breakthroughs.Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha is the latest addition to this elite list of wonderkids who scored the late winner before even turning 18 in Liverpool's thrilling 3-2 win against 10-men Newcastle United.

Making a sensational debut for Liverpool, Rio Ngumoha scored a dramatic 100th-minute winner in a tense clash against Newcastle. Not only did he impress on his first Premier League appearance, but he also became the youngest-ever goal scorer in Liverpool's 133-year history, surpassing the record once held by Michael Owen.

Fàbregas became the youngest non-English player to score in the Premier League during only his third appearance for Arsenal. A product of Arsène Wenger’s famed youth system, Fàbregas would later enjoy an illustrious career with Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea, earning numerous domestic and international honours.

Milner’s equaliser against Sunderland made him the youngest-ever goal scorer for Leeds United. Known for his work rate and versatility, Milner has since carved out one of the most consistent careers in the Premier League. With stints at Manchester City and Liverpool, he has won multiple league titles and made over 600 top-flight appearances.

Rooney announced himself to the football world with a stunning last-minute winner against Arsenal, ending their 30-game unbeaten streak. Commentator Clive Tyldesley famously exclaimed, “Remember the name, Wayne Rooney!”, and we certainly did. Rooney would go on to become Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer and a Premier League legend.

1. James Vaughan – 16 Years, 270 Days

Match: Everton 4-0 Crystal Palace

Date: 10 April 2005

Position: Striker

Vaughan remains the youngest goal scorer in Premier League history. His debut goal in the 87th minute sealed a dominant win for Everton. While Vaughan didn’t reach the heights of others on this list, his record remains unbeaten. He played only 51 more Premier League games, scoring six more goals before injuries hampered his progress.

The Fine Line Between Promise and Greatness

This list is a testament to how youthful brilliance can shine on one of football’s biggest stages. While not every teenage star fulfills their early potential, those who combine raw talent with resilience, like Rooney and Milner, can build legendary careers. For Rio Ngumoha, his historic debut may be just the beginning of something truly special.