UCL 2025: Can Real Madrid recreate their history of comebacks vs Arsenal?

Real Madrid will face one of their toughest tests tonight as they host Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025 quarterfinals. After suffering a shocking 0-3 defeat in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, Carlo Ancelotti's side must dig deep into their storied history of comebacks to keep their European dream alive.

Los Blancos are no strangers to dramatic turnarounds on the grandest stage. With a rich legacy of miraculous recoveries, Madrid fans will arrive tonight with hope — and history — on their side.

But will they be able to pull that off? Let us take a look at some of their best comeback wins over the years and try to get some answers to that.

Ronaldo’s hat-trick heroics vs Wolfsburg (2016)

One of the most iconic turnarounds in Champions League history came in 2016 when Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly dismantled Wolfsburg. Trailing 0-2 from the first leg, Madrid stormed back at home as Ronaldo netted a hat-trick, including a stunning free-kick, to send his team through to the semifinals. The comeback set the tone for what would be a title-winning campaign.

Joselu’s late double crushes Bayern (2024)

Just last year, Real Madrid were on the brink of elimination in the semifinals against Bayern Munich. Despite a tight encounter, Joselu rose to the occasion with two late goals in the dying minutes of the game. Controversy over an offside call may have clouded the clash, but Madrid’s never-say-die spirit shone through yet again.

Benzema blitz against PSG (2022)

Facing Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé, few gave Madrid a chance when they were 2-0 down on aggregate against Paris Saint-Germain. But Karim Benzema had other ideas. After a Donnarumma mistake opened the door, Benzema unleashed a devastating 17-minute hat-trick in the second half that turned the tie on its head and left PSG stunned.

Rodrygo's miracle vs Manchester City (2022)

In one of the most dramatic finishes in UCL history, Real Madrid overturned a 1-0 deficit against Manchester City with two last-gasp goals from Rodrygo in the 90th and 91st minutes. A Benzema penalty in extra time sealed an epic 3-1 win that sent Madrid to the final. It was a night that redefined belief.

Tonight’s mission: Arsenal

Now, Real Madrid face another mountainous climb. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal arrive with a 3-0 cushion, but the Bernabéu has witnessed miracles before. Ancelotti will bank on experience, firepower, and the magic of Madrid’s European legacy to inspire yet another unforgettable night.

If history is anything to go by, writing off Real Madrid — especially in the Champions League — is always a dangerous gamble.