UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Points table and highest goal scorers

The 2024-25 season of the UEFA Champions League will host its final matchday of the group stages on Thursday, January 30. The latest edition of the tournament, with a new format that puts all 36 participating teams in one group, will see the top eight teams booking their place directly in the round of 16, while teams finishing 9th to 24th in the points table after the last matchday will face each other in a one-off playoff match to earn the right to face the top eight teams in the round of 16.

So far, only Liverpool (21 points) and FC Barcelona (18 points) have booked their place in the round of 16. Meanwhile, teams like Arsenal and Inter Milan, with 16 points each, as well as AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, with 15 points each, have all avoided an early exit from the group stages of the competition. However, whether they will qualify for the round of 16 directly or have to play the playoffs will only be determined following the final matchups on Thursday.

The most successful team in UCL history, Real Madrid, have also avoided elimination despite currently sitting in 16th position with just 12 points. They are almost certain to take the playoffs route to reach the round of 16, but a win in the final match could push them into the top eight—provided the results of other teams’ matches go in their favour as well.

Defending champions Manchester City, with just 8 points from 7 games, are in 25th spot and desperately need a win in their last game against Club Brugge to avoid getting eliminated from the group stages.

UCL 2024-25 points table

Rank Team Matches Win Draw Loss Goal Diff Points 1 Liverpool 7 7 0 0 13 21 2 Barcelona 7 6 0 1 15 18 3 Arsenal 7 5 1 1 12 16 4 Internazionale 7 5 1 1 7 16 5 Atlético Madrid 7 5 0 2 5 15 6 AC Milan 7 5 0 2 4 15 7 Atalanta 7 4 2 1 14 14 8 Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 1 2 6 13 9 Aston Villa 7 4 1 2 6 13 10 AS Monaco 7 4 1 2 5 13 11 Feyenoord Rotterdam 7 4 1 2 3 13 12 Lille 7 4 1 2 6 13 13 Brest 7 4 1 2 4 12 14 Borussia Dortmund 7 4 1 2 2 13 15 Bayern Munich 7 4 1 2 2 13 16 Real Madrid 7 4 1 2 2 13 17 Juventus 7 4 1 2 2 13 18 Celtic 7 4 1 2 2 12 19 PSV Eindhoven 7 4 1 2 3 12 20 Club Brugge 7 4 1 2 2 12 21 Benfica 7 4 1 2 -1 12 22 Paris Saint-Germain 7 3 3 1 4 12 23 Sporting CP 7 3 3 1 1 12 24 VfB Stuttgart 7 3 3 1 3 12 25 Manchester City 7 3 2 2 3 11 26 Dinamo Zagreb 7 3 2 2 5 11 27 Shakhtar Donetsk 7 3 2 2 -2 11 28 Bologna 7 3 2 2 -2 11 29 Sparta Prague 7 3 2 2 -3 11 30 RB Leipzig 7 3 2 2 2 10 31 Girona 7 3 1 3 -1 10 32 Red Star Belgrade 7 3 1 3 -6 10 33 SK Sturm Graz 7 3 1 3 -8 9 34 RB Salzburg 7 3 0 4 -8 9 35 Slovan Bratislava 7 2 1 4 -8 7 36 Young Boys 7 1 0 6 -20 3

UCL 2024-25 top goal scorers

Barcelona’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, with 9 goals, is currently the top goal scorer in the competition, while his teammate Raphinha is second with 8 goals. Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr are third and fourth with 7 goals each, while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is fifth on the list with 6 goals to his name.

UCL 2024-25: Highest goal scorers